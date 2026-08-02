Iliman Ndiaye transfer: Man United make £75 million decision



If Manchester United are to act on their interest in Iliman Ndiaye, they have now been told the key figures that could secure the transfer.

Not long ago, reports emerged that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal had identified Ndiaye as a top target.

Yet while the Middle Eastern football powerhouse was prepared to spend heavily, an interesting revelation soon followed.

Iliman Ndiaye turns down Al Hilal

Ndiaye’s father came out and revealed that there was no chance his son would move to the Middle East, explaining why such a switch was never under consideration.

This confirmation that Ndiaye had no interest in signing for Al Hilal certainly boosted United’s transfer hopes.

However, while United fans waited to see whether INEOS would act on their interest, it has now emerged that they will not.

Manchester United decide on Everton raid

As per Football Insider, “Manchester United are now all but out of the race to sign Everton star Iliman Ndiaye.”

They explain, “United wouldn’t want to have to pay £75million for the Senegal star.”

Interest from Saudi Pro League scuppers Manchester United’s transfer chance

Al Hilal’s entry into this transfer race was, without doubt, bad news for Ndiaye’s suitors.

Their willingness to spend heavily will surely have influenced Everton’s stance, and now the Toffees will demand a premium to let their attacking maverick go.

Ndiaye remains a unique talent, yet United may still question whether a marquee move for his services makes sense.

Given his hefty asking price, along with the options already at the club in Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford, it is easy to understand why INEOS are stepping back from this pursuit.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Multiple outlets have reported on United’s interest in the player

⚠️ United may struggle financially to pull off the deal

⚠️ Reported by an outlet that is more speculative than factual

TPP view

We believe that, if given the chance to land Iliman Ndiaye at a decent fee, Manchester United will pounce on it. It is unlikely, however, that they will go as high as £75million

Featured image Alex Burstow via Getty Images

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