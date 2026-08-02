Joshua Zirkzee: Unique swap deal opportunity on the cards



Manchester United have plans to strengthen out wide, and a unique opportunity could be up for grabs if reports from Italy are to be believed.

Saturday saw Michael Carrick drop Joshua Zirkzee from the starting line-up in favour of playing Bryan Mbeumo as the striker.

The Cameroonian did not disappoint, grabbing a brace, and with Benjamin Sesko set to return to action, the Dutchman‘s minutes will reduce even further.

If INEOS fail to sign a backup striker once the Netherlands international leaves, the United head coach could be forced to play Mbeumo as the false nine in more and more games.

Joshua Zirkzee close to leaving

That would leave Amad and Shea Lacey as the only options on the right. On the left, Carrick currently has no specialist options.

Patrick Dorgu is continuing to excel there, while Matheus Cunha can also do a job out wide. A lot depends on Marcus Rashford’s future and whether Tynan Thompson can impress when given the chance.

A versatile wideman would be the ideal recruit, and the Red Devils have Francisco Conceicao on their radar.

The Juventus winger is primarily a right-winger, but can do a job out wide on the left and even down the middle.

Francisco Conceicao has emerged as an option

The Bianconeri have slapped a £43 million price tag on the Portuguese attacker’s head, but United could acquire him for a lot less.

Juve are keen to sign Joshua Zirkzee, and a swap deal opportunity is on the cards. According to Sport Mediaset, the Serie A giants are open to a player-plus-cash deal.

Such an arrangement would see United land Conceicao for £25 million, with the United forward heading to Turin.

“Francisco Conceição could leave Juventus after just two seasons. Having arrived in the summer of 2024 on loan from Porto, the Portuguese was bought by the Bianconeri last year for €30 million, effectively becoming a key player in the project, first under Tudor and then under Spalletti.

Swap deal arrangement

“At the moment, the team most interested in the Portuguese winger is the Red Devils, who are looking for a winger to bolster Michael Carrick’s attack.

“Juventus value Conceição between €50 and €60 million, a figure that could be lowered with the inclusion of a counterpart the Bianconeri appreciate. Obviously, we’re talking about Joshua Zirkzee, who is no longer central to the Manchester club’s project and would be happy to return to Italy.

“Manchester United could offer €30 million plus Zirkzee’s fee (also valued at the same price) to land the Portuguese winger.”

The entire swap deal arrangement is being overseen by super-agent Jorge Mendes. United could do a lot better than the Portugal international if they really desire a winger.

On paper, a direct sale would benefit United a lot more. Things will become clearer in the coming weeks.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

Reported by an outlet with an average track record when it comes to Juventus news

A permanent sale makes more sense from United’s perspective

Multiple outlets have reported on United’s interest in the Juventus winger

TPP view

We believe Manchester United have Francisco Conceicao on their list of targets, but he is well down the pecking order. And INEOS are more open to Joshua Zirkzee’s permanent departure than a swap deal.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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