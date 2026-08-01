Lewis-Skelly: Why United have a shot at signing Arsenal youngster

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, as per reports.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new left-back as they look to add much-needed width and creativity to their left flank, having failed to offload Marcus Rashford and bring in a new left winger.

As such, the focus is on an attack-minded left-back to complement the existing options.

Manchester United considering raiding Arsenal

According to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Myles Lewis-Skelly and are aiming to see whether Arsenal would be willing to sanction the departure of their academy graduate.

Lewis-Skelly, who is capable of playing out wide and in the middle of the park, has found himself out of the team for long stretches under Mikel Arteta despite impressing in limited opportunities.

The dynamic 19-year-old started the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain and is very highly rated in North London.

As such, Arsenal’s preference is to keep the Englishman, who is tied to the Emirates until 2030.

However, there is “a sense the situation could change if the champions complete an expected deal for Bruno Guimaraes and another for Vinicius Junior.”

Arsenal would have to sell to balance the books if they do sign their ambitious targets.

Manchester United pushing to sign Lewis Hall

The Independent adds that United are hopeful of a deal for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall.

Hall is thought to be open to the prospect of a move to Old Trafford amid a tumultuous summer for Newcastle.

Hall, 21, is regarded as one of the most complete full-backs in the country and appears to be United’s priority target. Should Newcastle refuse to agree to a sale, United may accelerate their efforts to land Lewis-Skelly.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a journalist with a respectable track record.

✅ United’s plan to sign left-back widely reported.

⚠️ Arsenal reluctant to sell Myles Lewis-Skelly.

⚠️ Lewis Hall seems to be the first-choice target.

TPP view

We believe United’s interest is genuine, but the report suggests the move is at an exploratory stage.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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