Juventus’ Douglas Luiz makes transfer stance clear amid Man United links



Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has clarified his stance on his future amid suggestions that he could be headed to Manchester United.

Dream move

United are on the hunt for a third midfield signing after securing the services of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

Michael Carrick’s side are said to be considering the likes of Manu Kone (AS Roma), Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) and Carlos Baleba (Brighton & Hove Albion), just to mention a few names.

More recently, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Luiz could come into the fray as a potential option for United.

The Brazilian has experienced a difficult spell since his transfer from Aston Villa to Juventus in 2024. His loan return to Villa for the second half of last season yielded little impact, as Unai Emery continued to favour his established midfield contingent.

The report claimed that Luiz considers United a “dream” destination as he eyes a return to the Premier League.

However, the 28-year-old has made it clear that his desire is to stay at Juventus and attempt to turn things around.

Luiz clarifies transfer stance

He spoke to Tuttomercatoweb after Juventus’ 2-0 friendly win over OGC Nice. Luiz opened the scoring in the contest.

“The training camp went very well,” he remarked. “I’m in good shape and happy with the opportunity I’ve been given. I hope to show it on the pitch.”

“Today I managed to score, and that’s very important for me because this is where I want to be.”

The midfielder added, “I’m really happy with his opinion, which is obviously the most important thing for me. The work I’ve done over the last three weeks is helping me understand things and allowing me to grow in training and in matches.”

“I’m becoming convinced that I can stay at this club.”

“Obviously, it’s what I want. Two years ago I was bought, but I didn’t have many opportunities to play. Now I’m getting them again, and that’s what I want.”

United are next in action next weekend when they face Paris Saint-Germain.

Featured image Michael Reaves via Getty Images

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