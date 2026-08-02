Teun Koopmeiners: Man United and Aston Villa set to battle for Juventus outcast



Who Manchester United’s third midfield signing will be is still a mystery.

Having signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, INEOS appears to have cooled its transfer activity.

However, the belief is that further signings are still to be made, with a third midfielder and a left-back, Lewis Hall, both being targeted.

While it remains a mystery which midfielder the Red Devils will move for, Calciomercato reports they may go for Juventus outcast Teun Koopmeiners.

Teun Koopmeiners tipped for Juventus exit

The Italian outlet reveals that Koopmeiners has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and may therefore be better off leaving, adding:

“Two clubs are particularly interested in the Dutchman’s services: Manchester United and Aston Villa.

“CEO Carnevali’s goal is to collect at least € 30 million from the sale of Koopmeiners, but Juventus could ultimately decide to negotiate a loan deal with an obligation to buy tied to achieving certain objectives.”

Tempting transfer opportunity

A loan move for Koopmeiners could tempt United, particularly as they failed to move on Manuel Ugarte, who sustained a long-term injury at the World Cup.

Left-footed and known for his excellent passing range, tactical intelligence, and powerful long-range shooting, the Dutch midfielder is as technically gifted as Michael Carrick wants his midfielders to be.

The United coach is seeking controllers who can dictate the tempo, retain possession under pressure, and progress the ball intelligently.

Tough battle with Villa

Koopmeiners fits that mould and could therefore be a tempting transfer option, though United may have to move fast, with Aston Villa also keen.

Having lost Tielemans to the Red Devils, and with Amadou Onana sidelined by a long-term injury, the Villans may have extra motivation to mount a formidable challenge in the transfer battle for Koopmeiners.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Tactically, the player possesses the technical ability United are seeking in their third midfielder

✅ Reported by an outlet with a credible record on Serie A transfer news

⚠️ No other top Italian outlet has backed these claims

TPP view

We believe Manchester United are assessing every available option for their third midfield signing. However, Juventus could be using United’s name to drive interest in their midfielder.

Feature image Valerio Pennicino via Getty Images

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