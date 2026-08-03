“Can’t wait”: Leny Yoro excited for career-first with Man United next term



Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has shared his excitement about a career milestone he is looking forward to next season: playing in the Champions League.

Big season pending

Following a third-placed finish last term, United will aim to harness the positive momentum established during Michael Carrick’s interim stewardship as the upcoming season commences.

There is plenty to look forward to. The Champions League is back at Old Trafford after a two-year gap, and beyond that, it will be fascinating to see how Carrick and his coaching staff manage the extra demands that come with competing on multiple fronts.

The Premier League appears as competitive as it has been in recent memory. With Pep Guardiola no longer at the helm and a number of United’s challengers undergoing transitions, the landscape looks ripe for opportunity.

There is a genuine chance for United, especially if they sign well in the transfer market, to mount a competitive title challenge.

Already, the Red Devils have secured the signings of Andrey Santos (from Chelsea), Youri Tielemans (from Aston Villa) and Karl Darlow (as a free agent).

United are said to be on the hunt for a third midfield signing and potentially a left-back, left-winger and a striker.

The club’s full focus is on the transfer window and pre-season preparations. Yoro spoke to club media and insisted that he is chomping at the bit to play in the Champions League.

Yoro’s remarks

The Frenchman said, “All the players in the world want to play in this competition. I did the Conference League, Europa League, and now I’m going to play in the Champions League. So yeah, I think the step is very good.”

“It’s a competition with the best players in the world. You play different types of strikers, different types of opponents, and it’s never easy. So you have to be ready, and yeah, I can’t wait to play against these types of players.”

He continued, “[The other lads have spoken about] when you train with the Champions League ball and hear the music of the Champions League, it’s just a different atmosphere from the league.”

“We play against different clubs from all over the world, so [they have spoken to me] about the atmosphere and the magic of this competition. Most of them have played in this competition, and everyone says it’s just magic to play.”

“I think everyone knows how important this competition is here. Like you said, the coach already experienced a win in this competition, so he’s going to help us a lot on this. No pressure, of course, we just want to do well in the competition, and we have a good coach for this.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they face reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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