Jesper Blomqvist delivers bold verdict on Man United’s midfield

Former Manchester United winger Jesper Blomqvist believes Michael Carrick will be pleased with the performances of his midfielders in pre-season. The Red Devils entered the summer needing to upgrade the middle of the park following the departure of Casemiro as a free agent.

The Premier League giants were also considering Manuel Ugarte’s departure before his unfortunate injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. United have since signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively to address the situation.

While the Belgian is yet to make his first-team bow, having only recently joined training, Santos has featured heavily in the three friendlies so far. The Brazilian has been particularly impressive as well, already showing why the Red Devils paid a sizeable fee for his signature.

The Premier League giants started their pre-season with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, before a 5-0 rout of Rosenborg. United defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Saturday, with Santos starting alongside Mason Mount in midfield for the third game running, prompting praise from Blomqvist.

Midfield has impressed in pre-season

Speaking to the club’s media, Blomqvist pointed out that Carrick will be delighted with the performance of United’s midfield in pre-season. He said: “He must be happy with the way the central midfielders have performed. Of course there’s going to be fierce competition in there for places when everyone is back.”

“It’s good that some have played 90 minutes, some have played 70 minutes – that means they are in good shape and ready to go to the next level. The other players still to come back will need to work hard to get back into the team.”

The former Sweden international went on to point out that first-team players returning from vacations will make United even stronger. He continued: “It will be very nice to get the World Cup players back.”

“Some of them did really well and had a fantastic World Cup so they will come back with a lot of energy and positivity. It will be interesting to see the next few games and who will be in the starting line-up for the first Premier League game as it won’t be easy to pick it.”

Blomqvist appeared 38 times for United between 1998 and 2001, scoring one goal.

Special praise for Mount and Shea Lacey

Mount has been a revelation in a deeper role in pre-season, while youngster Shea Lacey has also caught the eye in attack. Blomqvist was full of praise for the duo, adding: “Mason Mount, the way he played both offensively and defensively.”

“He played for 90 minutes and looked really sharp which is really, really positive. Shea Lacey also had a really good impact on the game. There were a lot of others but for me, these two in particular.”

“I think he [Mason] really just needs to carry on the way he’s going and avoid injuries to get the momentum going for him. In the end, he had one nutmeg at the end which was fantastic and you had to stand up and applaud. He’s getting in really good shape.”

Mason Mount Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 12 3 - 2 - 1,017' EFL Cup 1 0 - 1 - - 26' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - 62' Total 25 13 3 1 2 - 1,105'

Bryan Mbeumo emerging as key man

Bryan Mbeumo operated as a No. 9 on Saturday and scored a brace to secure a fantastic comeback win over Los Rojiblancos. Blomqvist pointed out that the Cameroonian’s versatility could be key for United next season, adding: “He played in a different position this game and it took him some time to find his feet.

“When you switch position from the wing to centrally, it’s different and you need some time to adapt, which he did. He knows the central position too as well.”

“I could see him playing there against different opponents when you want to counter attack or run in behind. I like him out on the right wing as well. He’s a great player. The pre-season is the moment to experiment and try different things.”

The former winger also stressed that the Red Devils must nail down their starting XI for the upcoming season in the coming games. He added: “In the last three games now, we need to try to pin down who the starting XI will be for the first game, or as close to it as you can get. When the Premier League kicks off, you need to be ready. It’s difficult as a coach when some players have been away to prepare everyone.”

Final Thoughts

While there has been optimism about United’s preparations for the new season, there is no denying that the club still needs a few more signings to compete at the highest level. The return of Bruno Fernandes and co. will improve the team but the Red Devils cannot end the summer without making further reinforcements to the squad.

Featured image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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