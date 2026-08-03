Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo United return date set amid injury fears



One big concern among Manchester United fans after the World Cup was that some of their key players had picked up injuries.

Injury concerns

Against Spain in a World Cup group game, Manuel Ugarte suffered a severe knee ligament injury (cruciate ligament damage), which will see him sidelined for months.

Notably, while there were plans to let him go this summer, as it was obvious he was never the Casemiro replacement, his injury means he will now stay. Therefore, United have had to rethink their midfield plan.

Besides Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez were the other Red Devils who picked up injuries at the tournament, leaving United fans worried.

Mainoo, as Thomas Tuchel told the media, suffered a back injury during a training session ahead of England’s World Cup third-place play-off against France. Consequently, he missed out on a crucial opportunity.

That injury robbed the young midfielder of the chance to feature at the competition, and many are convinced that, had he been fit, he would have played. In fact, his absence was felt keenly.

As for Martinez, he sustained a right thigh muscle strain in the World Cup final, a game his Argentina side unfortunately lost 1-0 to Spain. Consequently, Argentina’s defence was weakened.

The centre-back was forced off the pitch in the 44th minute after pointing to his leg in visible pain as fans feared the worst.

Mainoo and Martinez injury boost

Ugarte’s injury was not a big blow, since he does not play much, but the thought of Mainoo and Martinez being injured, and potentially missing the start of the season, left many United fans worried.

However, they need not worry, with the Manchester Evening News revealing why. They write:

“Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford are set to be back amongst the group that week (week starting Sunday 9th), and Martinez and Mainoo are both thought to be fit despite picking up minor injuries at the end of the tournament.”

For sure, Mainoo and Martinez being fit is a big boost for Michael Carrick heading into next season.

Man United at their strongest

The United boss will have a stronger squad heading into next season.

With Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, Karl Darlow, and the third midfielder and left-back signing arriving, The Red Devils will be better equipped. Consequently, competition for places will intensify.

And if Marcus Rashford returns and manages to sustain his Barcelona form, it would be worrying times for United’s rivals.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images

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