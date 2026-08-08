Confirmed Man United XI vs Paris Saint-Germain: One change to starting line-up



Manchester United play their fourth pre-season friendly this afternoon against European Champions Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Youri Tielemans will be champing at the bit to make his debut for the Red Devils, but head coach Michael Carrick has named him on the bench.

Defence

Tom Heaton starts in goal. The back four are Nous Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Luke Shaw.

Senne Lammens has a minor illness, while Radek Vitek has joined Middlesbrough on a permanent deal. Lisandro Martinez is on his post-World Cup holiday, and Matthijs de Ligt is still injured.

Midfield and Attack

Andrey Santos is again in central midfield alongside Mason Mount. Patrick Dorgu starts on the left, with Amad on the right, Shea Lacey in the number 10 role, and Bryan Mbeumo up front in an unchanged attack.

Kobbie Mainoo and Marcus Rashford are not yet available following the World Cup. Matheus Cunha is also under the weather, while Ben Sesko is still in individual training following an injury. Manuel Ugarte is a long-term absentee after picking up an ACL injury on World Cup duty with Uruguay.

Substitutes

The subs are goalkeepers Fred Heath and Dermot Mee, Defenders Harry Amass, Dan Armer Armer, Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro; midfielders Bruno Fernandes, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and Youri Tielemans, and forward Josh Zirkzee.

This means there is no place for wonderkid JJ Gabriel following his debut against Atletico Madrid last weekend.

Kick-off in Gothenburg is at 4pm UK time.

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Featured image Alex Pantling via Getty Images

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