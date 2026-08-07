Benjamin Sesko injury update provided as he misses Paris Saint-Germain clash



Manchester United are gearing up for their blockbuster pre-season clash against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on Saturday.

Michael Carrick has named a 22-member travelling party, which includes new signing Youri Tielemans for the first time, as well as skipper Bruno Fernandes.

However, Benjamin Sesko was once again conspicuous by his absence. The Slovenian was reportedly set to return in time for the game against the reigning European champions.

The 23-year-old aggravated his shin injury against Liverpool last season, and as a result, he missed the final three games of the previous campaign.

Injury update

It was not a serious injury, and the former RB Leipzig ace was expected to return to action in pre-season. However, he is yet to feature in a single game so far.

Benjamin Sesko season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 32 12 1 1817

25/26 season stats

The striker has been pictured at Carrington, but he has not joined full-fledged team training as yet.

The Manchester Evening News‘ Steven Railston has revealed that the Slovenia international is stepping up his rehabilitation.

The expectation is that he will be fit in time for the start of the new campaign.

Still no clarity, fans getting worried

“Benjamin Sesko is still on track to be fit for the start of the season, so there’s no reason to panic. The striker has been stepping up his rehabilitation at Carrington,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

However, there is still no clarity on whether Benjamin Sesko will join the team’s training camp in the Republic of Ireland next week.

Benjamin Sesko is still on track to be fit for the start of the season, so there’s no reason to panic. The striker has been stepping up his rehabilitation at Carrington #mufc — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) August 7, 2026

Something seems off about the whole ordeal, with fans drawing parallels with the club’s handling of Matthijs de Ligt’s injury last season.

The Dutchman was expected to miss one game, but ended up sidelined for the last six months of the season. In case of Benjamin Sesko, reports had claimed the knock was not too serious. But here we are.

Benjamin Sesko will lack match sharpness after missing pre-season

The United No.30 has ended up missing almost the entire pre-season, and even if he recovers in time, he will be short on match sharpness.

It remains to be seen if the 6 ft 5 in centre-forward will feature in a pre-season game before the new term commences.

Feature image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

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