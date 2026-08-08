Home » Karl Darlow injury update: When Man United expect new signing ready after double exit

Karl Darlow injury update: When Man United expect new signing ready after double exit

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Pic of Karl Darlow


There has been something of a goalkeeping exodus at Manchester United this past week.

Mass goalkeeping exits

Radek Vitek has joined Championship side Middlesbrough on a permanent deal, in a total package that could rise to £14 million.

Meanwhile, Altay Bayindir has also left the club, with the Turkish international joining Celta Vigo on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The two keepers leave a month after United confirmed Andre Onana would rejoin Trabzonspor on a season-long loan.

These exits were never likely to have much impact given how reliable Senne Lammens has proven to be, and the fact that United have signed another tried-and-tested Premier League goalkeeper in Karl Darlow.

That said, Darlow is not yet fit to feature after undergoing a procedure at the end of last season, meaning he has not trained with the team and remains unavailable for selection. This has left some fans worried.

The worry is that United might go into next season without a reliable deputy for Lammens.

Karl Darlow injury update

With two weeks to go until the Red Devils kick off the 2026-27 league campaign, what is being said about Darlow?

Well, the Manchester Evening News have dropped an update on the goalkeeper. They report that, “Karl Darlow is still recovering from a minor procedure he had at the end of last season.

“United are hoping Darlow will be able to take part in most of next week’s training camp and are confident he will be fit for the start of the season.”

Big boost ahead of the start of the season

If all goes as expected, Darlow returning to training this week will be a big boost for United.

He could raise the levels in training, mentoring Lammens while also showing he can be relied upon between the sticks.

Ahead of next season, certainly, the Red Devils look set to have one of the strongest goalkeeping departments around.
Featured image Nathan Stirk via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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