Youri Tielemans in, Matheus Cunha out: Man United’s squad vs Paris Saint-Germain revealed



Manchester United have named a 22-member travelling party for their blockbuster pre-season clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Fans can finally catch a glimpse of summer recruit Youri Tielemans, who made the squad alongside fellow new signing Andrey Santos.

It will be interesting to see whether Michael Carrick utilises a brand new midfield partnership against Luis Enrique’s side.

Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui had returned from their post-World Cup break last week, and have been named in the squad.

Big guns return

However, Matheus Cunha will remain in Carrington, alongside Senne Lammens. The club have revealed that both are suffering from minor illnesses.

The duo will be headed to the Republic of Ireland for next week’s training camp.

Interestingly, there is still no sign of Benjamin Sesko, with Joshua Zirkzee included in the squad in place of the Slovenian.

A few academy wonderkids like JJ Gabriel miss out, while Tyler Fletcher and Jack Fletcher retain their place in the squad.

Few Academy stars miss out

The 20-time English league champions will take on the defending Champions League winners at the Nya Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg.

The encounter will show where United lie in comparison to Europe’s elite sides ahead of their return to the Champions League.

After the game, the Old Trafford side will undergo a training camp, during which the remaining World Cup stars are likely to rejoin training.

The list includes Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Lisandro Martinez.

United will then take on arch-rivals Leeds at Dublin’s Croke Park next Wednesday, before their final pre-season game against Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan in Wroclaw, Poland, on Saturday 15 August.

UNITED SQUAD FOR PSG GAME

Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee, Fred Heath.

Defenders: Harry Amass, Dan Armer, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Diogo Dalot, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro.

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher, Mason Mount, Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans.

Forwards: Amad, Shea Lacey, Bryan Mbeumo, Joshua Zirkzee.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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