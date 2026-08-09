Sekou Kone: Man United young gun shines for Lausanne-Sport

Over the next three weeks, numerous Manchester United starlets will go out on loan in search of first-team experience.

Others will be sold, with the likes of Ethan Wheatley and Jack Moorhouse linked to a permanent switch away from Old Trafford.

Sekou Kone

One youngster who is already well settled at his loan club is Sekou Kone.

The Malian joined Lausanne-Sport last January but had a frustrating end to the season owing to injury.

Nonetheless, he and the club have agreed to another loan deal for the rest of this season, and he has started in a positive way against top-calibre opposition.

Match vs Young Boys

Kone started the match in the Swiss Super League as his side drew 2-2 with league leaders Young Boys.

He started the match and played a confident 83 minutes, grabbing an assist as his team fought back from 2-0 down.

Kone displayed silky touches in the middle of the park and defensive sturdiness when his team required it.

The youngster provided a crucial assist for his side during his time on the pitch. He chased the ball well into the box and played a lovely ball into the box, which was finished off by Florent Mollet.

He showed off his passing range with two key passes in the match. His passing was not at its most accurate, as he only completed 61%, but he was adventurous and made things happen.

Kone also had a shot on goal, but his effort was well blocked by the defence. The midfielder was also combative, winning three duels, but failed to win an aerial battle or a tackle during the match.

He and FC Lausanne-Sport will next be in action on Friday against FC Kosova Neuchâtel in the Swiss Cup.

Sekou Kone stats vs Young Boys

Statistic Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.03 Assists 1 Expected assists (xA) 0.33 Big chances created 1 Key passes 2 Crosses (accurate) 1 (0) Accurate passes 14/23 (61%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 11/18 (61%) Passes in own half (acc.) 3/5 (60%) Long balls (accurate) 1/3 (33%) Total shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 1 Touches 39 Unsuccessful touches 3 Dribbles (successful) 0 (0) Was fouled 2 Possession lost 15 Total carrying distance 87 m Carries 14 Total progression 23.1 m Def. contributions 3 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 7 (3) Aerial duels (won) 2 (0) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 1

Smartframe Sekou Kone

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