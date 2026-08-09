Home » Sekou Kone: Man United young gun shines for Lausanne-Sport

Sekou Kone: Man United young gun shines for Lausanne-Sport

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Over the next three weeks, numerous Manchester United starlets will go out on loan in search of first-team experience.

Others will be sold, with the likes of Ethan Wheatley and Jack Moorhouse linked to a permanent switch away from Old Trafford.

Sekou Kone

One youngster who is already well settled at his loan club is Sekou Kone.

The Malian joined Lausanne-Sport last January but had a frustrating end to the season owing to injury.

Nonetheless, he and the club have agreed to another loan deal for the rest of this season, and he has started in a positive way against top-calibre opposition.

Match vs Young Boys

Kone started the match in the Swiss Super League as his side drew 2-2 with league leaders Young Boys.

He started the match and played a confident 83 minutes, grabbing an assist as his team fought back from 2-0 down.

Kone displayed silky touches in the middle of the park and defensive sturdiness when his team required it.

The youngster provided a crucial assist for his side during his time on the pitch. He chased the ball well into the box and played a lovely ball into the box, which was finished off by Florent Mollet.

He showed off his passing range with two key passes in the match. His passing was not at its most accurate, as he only completed 61%, but he was adventurous and made things happen.

Kone also had a shot on goal, but his effort was well blocked by the defence. The midfielder was also combative, winning three duels, but failed to win an aerial battle or a tackle during the match.

He and FC Lausanne-Sport will next be in action on Friday against FC Kosova Neuchâtel in the Swiss Cup.

Sekou Kone stats vs Young Boys

StatisticValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.03
Assists1
Expected assists (xA)0.33
Big chances created1
Key passes2
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes14/23 (61%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)11/18 (61%)
Passes in own half (acc.)3/5 (60%)
Long balls (accurate)1/3 (33%)
Total shots1
Shots on target0
Shots blocked1
Touches39
Unsuccessful touches3
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled2
Possession lost15
Total carrying distance87 m
Carries14
Total progression23.1 m
Def. contributions3
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)7 (3)
Aerial duels (won)2 (0)
Fouls1
Dribbled past1

Smartframe Sekou Kone

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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