Michael Carrick shares verdict on Man United’s draw vs. PSG



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has shared his honest thoughts on the club’s 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg.

Draw

United are enjoying a positive pre-season as they look ahead to the start of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign later this month.

After coming back from behind to beat Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid last week, the Red Devils made their way to Ullevi Stadium to take on PSG.

The Parisians took the lead early on through Ibrahim Mbaye. But Bryan Mbeumo drew his side level before half-time as he finished neatly after Amad had set him away.

Mbeumo could have had more goals to his name, as he tested the PSG goalkeeper with two superb free-kicks and also came close with a header from a Shea Lacey delivery. Amad, Lacey, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes were also presented with scoring opportunities.

🇨🇮 🤝 🇨🇲 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

For all their attacking intent, United couldn’t find a winner, and the game ended in a stalemate. But Carrick is pleased with what he saw and believes that the players are firmly on the right track.

Harry finds Bryan who forces another fine save 😱 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

Carrick’s verdict

The 45-year-old coach told MUTV, “The things that we were trying to get out of the game, a lot of it was there.”

“It’s good sometimes that the boys have to problem solve and find their way a little bit. We don’t want to always give them the answers, when we don’t have to.”

“It prepares them a little bit for the season as well. In that respect, there are a lot of things people don’t always see that we were quite happy with. There were some good signs there.”

Carrick continued, “I feel it’s been a good pre-season so far. In the games that we’ve had, we’ve kind of built and taken steps throughout that.”

“We’ve seen quite a bit of Scandinavia and it’s nice to do in a bit more of a relaxed fashion. Normally, if you’re travelling, it’s literally hotel and going to the stadium but we’ve had a walk and a bit and seen the supporters.”

“This time of year, that’s always important because you feel the energy and passion from the fans. It’s what we’re all here for, to give something for them to cheer about. Unfortunately, we didn’t quite get the win today but, hopefully, there was lots of positive action and they can say they enjoyed the game.

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Leeds at Croke Park.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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