Home » Michael Carrick shares verdict on Man United’s draw vs. PSG

Michael Carrick shares verdict on Man United’s draw vs. PSG

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Michael Carrick


Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has shared his honest thoughts on the club’s 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg.

Draw

United are enjoying a positive pre-season as they look ahead to the start of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign later this month.

After coming back from behind to beat Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid last week, the Red Devils made their way to Ullevi Stadium to take on PSG.

The Parisians took the lead early on through Ibrahim Mbaye. But Bryan Mbeumo drew his side level before half-time as he finished neatly after Amad had set him away.

Mbeumo could have had more goals to his name, as he tested the PSG goalkeeper with two superb free-kicks and also came close with a header from a Shea Lacey delivery. Amad, Lacey, Harry Maguire, and Bruno Fernandes were also presented with scoring opportunities.

For all their attacking intent, United couldn’t find a winner, and the game ended in a stalemate. But Carrick is pleased with what he saw and believes that the players are firmly on the right track.

Carrick’s verdict

The 45-year-old coach told MUTV, “The things that we were trying to get out of the game, a lot of it was there.”

“It’s good sometimes that the boys have to problem solve and find their way a little bit. We don’t want to always give them the answers, when we don’t have to.”

“It prepares them a little bit for the season as well. In that respect, there are a lot of things people don’t always see that we were quite happy with. There were some good signs there.”

Carrick continued, “I feel it’s been a good pre-season so far. In the games that we’ve had, we’ve kind of built and taken steps throughout that.”

“We’ve seen quite a bit of Scandinavia and it’s nice to do in a bit more of a relaxed fashion. Normally, if you’re travelling, it’s literally hotel and going to the stadium but we’ve had a walk and a bit and seen the supporters.”

“This time of year, that’s always important because you feel the energy and passion from the fans. It’s what we’re all here for, to give something for them to cheer about. Unfortunately, we didn’t quite get the win today but, hopefully, there was lots of positive action and they can say they enjoyed the game.

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Leeds at Croke Park.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Andrey Santos reveals what Man United got spot...

Mason Mount: Fan video gives hint about severity...

Amad’s work rate off the ball vs PSG...

Harry Maguire steals the show as Man United...

Mason Mount’s injury vs PSG is a reminder...

Andrey Santos: United star will write all the...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.