Home » Matthijs de Ligt: Man United issue hugely positive injury update

Matthijs de Ligt: Man United issue hugely positive injury update

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Matthijs de Ligt


Manchester United have released an immensely encouraging update on defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Recovering

De Ligt has been sidelined since last year, when he sustained a back injury. He last featured in the victory over Crystal Palace on November 30.

At the time, head coach Ruben Amorim indicated that it was a minor issue and he expected De Ligt back for the home clash against West Ham four days later.

Needless to say, that did not happen and despite numerous optimistic messages from Michael Carrick, De Ligt did not make another appearance during the 2025/26 campaign. He underwent surgery to fix the issue. He consequently missed the World Cup in North America.

De Ligt is expected to be unavailable for the commencement of the season, though an early return could be on the cards should his rehabilitation proceed without issue.

He travelled with his teammates for their pre-season training camp in Dublin, Ireland. Now, United have shared a positive fitness update on the Dutchman.

De Ligt update

United say, “Matthijs de Ligt participated in the opening section of Manchester United’s training session in Ireland on Monday, as he continues his injury rehabilitation.”

“The Netherlands international had successful surgery in May, and has been working diligently on his recovery at Carrington in recent months.”

“And our centre-back emerged from the team hotel out on to the pitches on Monday morning, to take part in the opening 15 minutes of training along with his team-mates.”

“Matthijs then did individual work as the session progressed.”

The good news is that De Ligt is recovering well. Hopefully, he’ll be back in full training soon and finally get to play under Carrick.

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Leeds United at Croke Park.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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