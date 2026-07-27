Benjamin Sesko: When Slovenian will return to action revealed



Manchester United are two games into their pre-season preparations, and Benjamin Sesko has been conspicuous by his absence.

The Slovenian striker suffered an injury during the game against Liverpool last season and has yet to recover fully.

This is why he has been at Carrington, working on an individual programme, with United taking no risks with his fitness, considering the gruelling new campaign ahead.

As a result, Michael Carrick has been forced to start Joshua Zirkzee up front with the Dutchman scoring a blinder against Rosenborg last week.

Benjamin Sesko injury update

However, the Dutchman’s time at the club seems to be coming to an end, with Juventus closing in on a loan agreement.

Thankfully, Benjamin Sesko is closing in on a return to action, with The Sun now reporting that the 23-year-old is in contention to travel for the upcoming friendly against Atletico Madrid.

Benjamin Sesko season stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 32 12 1 1817

25/26 season stats

Even if he does not come off the bench in Stockholm, the former RB Leipzig ace is expected to start the game against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on August 8 before the training camp in Dublin.

“MANCHESTER UNITED striker Benjamin Sesko is on schedule to return from a shin injury before the new season starts.

Benjamin Sesko will start vs PSG

“Carrington sources say Sesko’s recovery is going to plan and he was never scheduled to participate in the opening friendlies.

“The Slovenia international started outdoor training last week and has a chance of being involved against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm on Saturday.

“Sesko is likely to start against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg on August 8 and United fly from Sweden to Dublin for a six-day training camp.”

United need to be careful with Benjamin Sesko this upcoming season and cannot afford for their star striker to get injured for a lengthy spell again.

This is why INEOS are keen to sign a backup striker, someone who can take the pressure off the young striker’s shoulders. There is interest in Danny Welbeck, Ollie Watkins, and Brian Brobbey, and it remains to be seen who United can sign before the window slams shut.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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