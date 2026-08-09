Michael Carrick provides injury update on Mason Mount



Manchester United played some fantastic football at times, but could not take their chances as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain at the Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg on Saturday.

Michael Carrick will be pleased with the team’s attacking display, with Amad pulling the strings in the first half.

Bryan Mbeumo got on the scoresheet yet again, while new signings Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans impressed.

The only blot was Mason Mount having to hobble off injured early in the first half. Up to this point, the Englishman has enjoyed a terrific pre-season.

Mason Mount suffered yet another injury

So much so that INEOS were considering not signing a third midfielder this summer. Those plans definitely should have changed after what they saw in Sweden.

The head coach spoke to the club’s media team and revealed that the former Chelsea ace was kicked by one of PSG’s players and that he did not want to take any unnecessary risks.

As a result, Tyler Fletcher was brought in as the England international spoke at length with the medical team before heading down the tunnel.

“He just got a kick. So we just wanted it to be a precaution really, to look after him.

Carrick provides injury update

“We want to keep the group strong and we’ve been fortunate to get everyone to this stage fit and well, so we wanted to be careful with that.”

Carrick’s words and the video of Mason Mount walking normally towards the team bus after the game indicate it was not a major injury.

But given the player’s poor record, INEOS would be wrong not to take this incident as a warning. They must recruit a defensive midfielder before the window slams shut.

Carlos Baleba remains keen on a move, and even though he is currently injured, the 20-time English league champions could do with approaching Brighton & Hove Albion soon.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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