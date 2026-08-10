Two more debuts and Rashford return: Man United predicted XI vs Leeds United



Michael Carrick is welcoming back his entire first-team squad except for Lisandro Martinez for Manchester United’s trip to Croke Park, Dublin, to face Leeds United on Wednesday.

Martinez is still on holiday for one more day after playing in the World Cup final. Whether or not he is still carrying an injury after his substitution in the final remains unknown outside of the club.

Even long-term absentee Matthijs de Ligt is travelling, although it has not been confirmed whether he is even back in training. New signing Karl Darlow also joins, as do England World Cup stars Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, along with Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, who both missed the Paris Saint-Germain game through illness.

Wonderkid JJ Gabriel also travels, along with exciting 18-year-old Tynan Thompson, who was signed from Tottenham Hotspur in July.

Defence

Lammens will almost certainly start in goal, with Tom Heaton dropping to the bench. Darlow could also get his debut in the second half. Altay Bayindir and Radek Vitek have left the club on loan and on a permanent deal, respectively.

Diogo Dalot got 30 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain so will probably play the first 45. With Nous Mazraoui also needing more minutes, he could partner Harry Maguire in central defence in place of Ayden Heaven. Luke Shaw should continue at left back.

The second half should see minutes for Leny Yoro, Heaven and Harry Amass, who has an outside chance of forcing his way into the first-team squad as Luke Shaw’s understudy this coming season.

Midfield and attack

Like Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Youri Tielemans got 30 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain so they will probably start the game. Tielemans will partner the excellent Andrey Santos in central midfield, with Fernandes replacing Shea Lacey in the number 10 role.

Mason Mount may also start after it was revealed that the injury which forced him off early in the Paris Saint-Germain game was not serious.

Fans will be relieved to see Ben Sesko named in the squad, but with little training under his belt, he is unlikely to start. Matheus Cunha may just sneak into the side, but he too has zero minutes under his belt so is more likely to come on in the second half. Amad, Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu are therefore most likely to kick-off.

Second-half XI

By the end of the 90 minutes, we could see a line-up of Darlow – Yoro – Armer – Heaven – Amass – Mount – Mainoo – Rashford – Zirkzee – Cunha – Sesko. The Fletcher twins, Gabriel, Shea Lacey and Thompson are also options.

Final Thoughts

Possible debuts for Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson

Rashford to return with plenty to prove

Sesko should get minutes, but De Ligt’s status is still unclear



Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

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