Tynan Thompson: Who is Man United’s newest starlet?

Manchester United have signed numerous players this summer. For the first team, they have brought in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow for the senior squad.

Colombian Cristian Orozco has been signed for the academy and the Red Devils have also been linked to youngster Louis Page at Leicester City. United have also brought in former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Tynan Thompson and the Englishman has travelled with the senior squad to County Kildare, Ireland, for this week’s training camp.

He may also be in line to get some first team minutes when the side takes on Leeds United at Croke Park.

Background

The 18-year-old was born in London and joined the youth academy of Lambeth Tigers.

Following success there, he joined Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and won the U-17 Premier League Cup. He has also played seven times for the England under-17s, making his debut in 2025 in a win over Uzbekistan.

Thompson scored seven goals in seven UEFA Youth League matches for Tottenham Hotspur, gaining attention across Europe.

🆕 We are delighted to announce the signing of Tynan Thompson from Tottenham. Welcome to United, Ty! 🤝🇾🇪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 20, 2026

What type of player is he?

Thompson is a winger who is generally credited for his creativity. Nonetheless, his ability to score goals has also been highlighted by his performances in Europe last year.

What’s more, he has been described as a player who “loves to cut inside from the left flank and shoot on his stronger right foot.” Scouts have described him as a “nightmare to defend against” as he can play off both feet, making him incredibly tricky and unpredictable.

His 22 goals and 12 assists for Tottenham Hotspur’s youth sides also highlight how productive he can be for one so young.

Scouts have also noted his “quick feet and shifty body movements made him difficult to contain in 1v1s.”

He has also been praised for his ability to find pockets of space and wreak havoc for the opposition defence.

Thompson’s proficiency at “creating high-quality opportunities for teammates with accurate final passes by using crosses, short passes and through passes” has also been noted by talent spotters.

What can we expect from him?

Thompson will certainly play most of his football for the under-21s to begin with, but with United playing in four competitions this season, he will surely get his chances in the senior squad to impress.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social