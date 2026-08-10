Louis Page: Man United seize advantage as Arsenal stumble in wonderkid chase



Manchester United’s pursuit of Leicester City midfield prodigy Louis Page has received a major boost, a new report has highlighted.

Page interest

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are pushing hard to land Page as part of their midfield overhaul.

Heading into the current window, United made it clear that bolstering the midfield department was their primary objective. The club are close to achieving this, having secured the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.

United are believed to be pursuing a third midfield recruit, though it is unclear whether Page is the player in question, or whether the teenager would first be placed in the academy system with a long-term view to first-team integration.

Page is considered among Leicester’s most promising academy graduates. The teenager enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season, collecting the Academy Player of the Season award, the EFL Apprentice of the Year prize, and Leicester’s Development Squad Player of the Season accolade following his first-team emergence.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut for Leicester in August last year and has racked up 21 first-team appearances, including five starts last term.

It’s understood that Arsenal and Villa are also admirers of Page but everything points to him sealing a sensational switch to United.

United advantage

According to Fin Picknett, United are advancing in their discussions to secure Page’s signature this summer, with Arsenal’s rejected offer having strengthened their position.

“Stretford Paddock understands that Arsenal have recently had a bid rejected for the England under-20 international, with Page favouring a move to Manchester United, whom he grew up supporting.”

“Aston Villa have also held talks for the highly rated midfielder, but United are currently thought to lead the race for his signature.”

“Because Page signed his first professional contract with Leicester in September 2025, United would need to agree a transfer fee with the League One club rather than land him on a compensation package, as would have been the case had he left as a free agent.”

Picknett notes that Leicester are disinclined to sanction Page’s departure, though they may ultimately find themselves unable to block an exit, with United confident of completing the transaction.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅Reported by an insider with a reliable record for Manchester United academy news.

✅United’s pursuit of Page has already been reported by a leading news outlet.

✅Page’s preference for United has already been mentioned, seeing as he is a boyhood fan.

TPP view

We believe that Man United are indeed leading the race for Page and all that’s left is to strike an agreement with Leicester.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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