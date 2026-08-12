Landing spot emerges for Paul Pogba amid AS Monaco contract termination



A potential new destination has emerged for former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, whose time at AS Monaco has come to an end.

Contract termination

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Monaco have made the decision to terminate Pogba’s contract after he sustained a fresh injury setback.

Pogba has endured an extremely challenging time since departing United as a free agent in the summer of 2022. His time at Juventus came to an abrupt end when his contract was terminated, following a second stint marred by fitness issues and inconsistent performances.

He was then handed a four-year suspension following a positive test for a prohibited substance, though that ban was subsequently cut to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the player lodged a successful appeal.

His long wait to return to football ended last summer when he sealed a move to Monaco. But things did not go according to plan. The Frenchman only managed six appearances. All of these came in Ligue 1.

Pogba was present at Anfield for Monaco’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool on Sunday. However, he has been absent for the duration of the club’s pre-season campaign as a result of fitness concerns, with Monaco now believed to have given up on attempts to restore him to his former physical standards.

Now, BBC have revealed that the Carrington academy graduate could be headed to the MLS.

Pogba update

Sami Mokbel writes for the news outlet, “A source has told the BBC discussions over an early exit are under way and are expected to be concluded soon.”

“BBC Sport understands Pogba is attracting interest from Major League Soccer (MLS). He has previously been linked to DC United and Inter Miami.”

The question is whether DC United and Inter Miami are still interested in Pogba, or if there are other clubs in the picture too.

Despite his on-field struggles over recent years, Pogba remains a globally recognisable figure with significant commercial value, meaning several clubs could see him as a worthwhile acquisition.

The 33-year-old made more than 150 appearances for United across his two spells.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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