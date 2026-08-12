Memphis Depay: Ex-United star slams “unacceptable” Corinthians decision



Former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay has hit out at an “unacceptable” decision from Corinthians regarding his future.

U-turn

A report covered by The Peoples Person last month indicated that Depay and Corinthians were close to striking an agreement over a contract extension.

Depay, who officially became a free agent on August 1, had been embroiled in a conflict with Corinthians over an unpaid debt that threatened his continued stay with the side. However, indications suggested a resolution was close.

However, in a surprise twist, Corinthians recently issued a statement, announcing that the Dutchman’s contract will no longer be renewed.

“This decision was taken solely and exclusively in consideration of the financial health of our institution, which demands rigorous balance and responsibility in the management of available resources.”

“Given Corinthians’ current and future financial obligations, it became clear that taking on a new commitment of this magnitude would not be compatible, at this moment, with the financial balance we need to preserve to ensure the institution’s sustainability.”

“We would like to express our deep gratitude to player Memphis Depay and his entire team, who from the start of negotiations sought the best possible agreement. To the player in particular, the club are eternally grateful for the dedication and the results achieved throughout his journey with us.”

Nota oficial O Sport Club Corinthians Paulista decidiu não renovar o contrato do atleta Memphis Depay. Esta decisão foi tomada única e exclusivamente em consideração à saúde financeira da nossa instituição, que demanda um rigoroso equilíbrio e responsabilidade na gestão dos… pic.twitter.com/6HWAU6UJut — Corinthians (@Corinthians) August 11, 2026

But Depay has responded with a furious statement of his own, calling out Corinthians.

Depay fires back

He wrote on X, “Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for 2 more years.”

“This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided however to breach this engagement…”

“I didn’t want this situation and always respected the club throughout the process, but now I am forced to react strongly in order to preserve my interests. In the upcoming days I will speak publicly but rest assured that I will not leave this unacceptable behaviour unsanctioned.”

Very disappointed to read that Corinthians decided not to honour our agreement in place to extend my contract for 2 more years. This renewal was explicitly agreed upon by the president as well as the sporting, legal and financial department. Some people decided however to breach… — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) August 12, 2026

Depay’s tenure at Corinthians, which began in 2024, yielded three pieces of silverware: the Campeonato Paulista and Brazilian Cup in 2025 and the Supercopa Rei in 2026. He amassed 20 goals and 15 assists across 79 appearances for Timao.

Featured image by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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