Jadon Sancho: Fiorentina make final decision on move for ex-United star

Former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho’s search for a new club has taken another complicated turn. The Englishman left Old Trafford this summer as a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

Sancho last featured for United in the 2024 Community Shield, where he missed a spot kick in the defeat to Manchester City on penalties. The Englishman went on to join Chelsea on loan a few days later, with the deal containing an obligation to make the move permanent.

The Blues, however, preferred to pay a fine rather than sign the former City academy player on a permanent deal. Sancho returned to the Theatre of Dreams following the conclusion of his loan spell last summer, but had no part to play in former manager Ruben Amorim’s plans.

The Portuguese oversaw a mass exodus from the attack, and the Englishman ended up joining Aston Villa on another temporary deal. While the 26 year old won the Europa League, the Villans made no attempts to make his stay permanent.

Jadon Sancho Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 9 - 2 - - 873' UEFA Europa League 13 8 1 1 - - 688' FA Cup 2 0 - - - - 37' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 74' Total 39 18 1 3 - - 1,672'

The options available to Sancho

Sancho only managed 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances for United since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. Once considered one of the brightest young talents in Europe, the Englishman’s career has gone downhill since the move amid rumours of attitude issues.

Indeed, Sancho has spent half of his time at Old Trafford out on loan. After two seasons in which he hardly set the stadium alight, the Englishman had a public fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag and subsequently returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan in January 2024.

Temporary moves to Chelsea and Aston Villa followed, but the player never managed to impress at any of the clubs. The Bundesliga giants remain linked with a return for their former player, but recent reports suggest that he is not a priority.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that Fiorentina are ready to offer the player a lifeline and have handed him a three-year deal. An update on the situation has now emerged.

Fiorentina reject chance to sign Sancho

According to Alfredo Pedulla, Fiorentina have already turned down the chance to sign Sancho for free this summer. The report states: “Jadon Sancho is on the lookout for a new club and fresh challenges. His recent performances have been disastrous, and he has a truly tiresome soap opera with Roma behind him.”

“We can reveal some behind-the-scenes details dating back to around two weeks ago. His agent put him forward to Fiorentina – the exact opposite of the narrative suggesting a sudden move to the Viola.”

“But Fiorentina, having considered the matter, decided not to proceed, probably because they have other targets and also because Sancho’s recent seasons have been very poor.”

Final Thoughts

Sancho’s struggles to find a club further justify United’s decision to let him go this summer. However, the Red Devils are currently a little light in attack, and must reinforce the left-forward position before the start of the new season.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a journalist with a decent Serie A track record.

✅ Fiorentina’s interest has previously been covered by TPP.

⚠️ No official confirmation from club.

TPP view

We believe it is possible that Fiorentina has turned down thre chance to sign Jadon Sancho for free this summer.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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