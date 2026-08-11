Paul Pogba: Ex-Man United star dealt devastating AS Monaco setback



Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has sunk to a new low after a major setback in his AS Monaco stint.

Fall from grace

Pogba has endured an extremely difficult time since departing United as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

He returned to Juventus but things did not go according to plan, firstly due to injuries, which limited him to just a handful of appearances.

The World Cup winner was handed a lengthy ban for failing a doping test. He tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance that raises levels of testosterone. He was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal before being banned for four years in February 2024.

Pogba consistently denied any wrongdoing and his appeal bore fruit in October when the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced his suspension to 18 months.

The Carrington academy graduate sealed a sensational return to football last summer when he signed for Monaco. But he only made six competitive appearances for the side during the 2025/26 campaign, totalling 115 minutes of football.

The player sustained another pre-season injury and several French media outlets are reporting that Monaco have now decided to release him as a result.

Huge blow

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed as much, writing on X, “BREAKING: AS Monaco offer contract termination to Paul Pogba.”

“Club want to mutually terminate his deal by September 1st to let Paul find new club this year.”

“Decision up to Pogba (now injured) but AS Monaco informed his camp, as per Nice Matin and Le Parisien.”

🚨 BREAKING: AS Monaco offer contract termination to Paul Pogba. Club want to mutually terminate his deal by September 1st to let Paul find new club this year. Decision up to Pogba (now injured) but AS Monaco informed his camp, as per Nice Matin and Le Parisien. pic.twitter.com/XxfIP1KRjN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2026

According to The Athletic, talks are ongoing between Pogba’s camp and Monaco over a formula to rip up his deal.

It’s understood that the Ligue 1 outfit were hopeful of restoring the 33-year-old to his previous fitness levels but feel they have not been able to achieve this objective.

Featured image Ed Sykes via Getty Images

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