Manchester United 1-1 Leeds United (5-4): Match Report



Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw with old foes Leeds United at Croke Park in Ireland, as part of their pre-season campaign.

Senne Lammens started in goal, with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass ahead of him.

Tyler Fletcher, Andrey Santos and Joshua Zirkzee formed the midfield. In attack, Michael Carrick kept faith with Amad, Patrick Dorgu and Bryan Mbeumo.

First half

United made a strong start, enjoying the bulk of possession and forcing Leeds to defend deep within their own territory.

Carrick’s players were afforded the luxury of moving the ball freely as they sought to exploit spaces in the Leeds defensive set-up.

Following a series of half-chances, United took the lead through Zirkzee in the 15th minute. Mbeumo was the architect, driving forward from his own half down the left flank before supplying Zirkzee with a brilliant pass.

The Dutch striker made no mistake, applying a superb finish to give the Red Devils the advantage.

Mbeumo came within inches of doubling United’s advantage, finishing off a well-worked attacking sequence, only to be denied by a sharp save from Trafford, who reacted quickly to parry the effort.

Against the prevailing momentum, Leeds restored parity shortly before the half-hour mark. Fletcher conceded possession in a dangerous area and Yoro’s hesitancy to engage allowed James to advance and locate Aaronson. The Leeds midfielder applied a composed finish from close range, leaving Lammens with no opportunity to intervene.

"Cause we all follow United…" 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/bqLQpC5CBg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2026

The equaliser did not disrupt United’s composure, and they responded with purpose. Dorgu found himself in advantageous positions on multiple occasions, though his end product consistently failed to match his approach, which was a visible frustration for Carrick and those in attendance at Croke Park.

United were inches away from regaining the advantage in the 37th minute, Mbeumo striking the crossbar with a ferocious attempt that would have been a contender for goal of the match.

A lively first 45' from Bryan 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/neZedQPjty — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 12, 2026

United couldn’t find a way through. The teams walked off with the scores locked at 1-1.

Second half

United made a triple change at the break; Toby Collyer, Tynan Thompson and Dan Armer came on for Andrey Santos, Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven.

Leeds nearly capitalised in the 51st minute when Wilson connected with an excellent cross, but Lammens responded with a save of comparable quality to preserve the score. Within a minute, Gnonto delivered a low cross towards Calvert-Lewin, though Yoro read the play well to intercept.

A foul by Dalot on Okafor gave Leeds a free-kick in a promising position. The resulting strike was well saved by Lammens

Carrick made a raft of changes on the hour, sending on Mee, Fernandes, Tielemans, Cunha, Jack Fletcher, Mazraoui, and Shaw, while Lammens, Mbeumo, Amad, Yoro, Zirkzee, Dalot, and Tyler Fletcher were all withdrawn.

Leeds managed to break through the United backline, though Yoro intervened on multiple occasions to extinguish the danger.

Calvert-Lewin was then presented with a headed opportunity but he couldn’t quite make sufficient contact to trouble Mee.

Thompson had a go himself, cutting inside and trying to bend one into the far corner, only to see his effort deflected behind for a corner.

Calvert-Lewin was through on goal once more, but Armer stood firm and produced a superb challenge to deny the England forward. Then it was Mee’s turn to shine, pulling off a fine save to keep out Justin’s attempt. The Leeds defender shoulad have really should have done better.

Fernandes thought he’d put United back in front with a great first-time finish, but the goal was quickly chalked off for offside.

The United captain again tested the Leeds goalkeeper, positioning himself in the pocket before unleashing a powerful attempt, though he was unable to find the target.

The match ended in chaotic fashion, with multiple fans running onto the pitch to grab selfies with United players, Fernandes among those who happily posed. With that, the game was concluded and penalties followed.

Mazraoui converted the decisive penalty to seal United’s shootout victory, having earlier seen Fernandes miss from 12 yards.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

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