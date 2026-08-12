Classy Joshua Zirkzee has earned one last shot at redemption amid Man United’s striker woes



Manchester United won their penultimate pre-season friendly against Leeds 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

A full Croke Park witnessed the Red Devils win, with Noussair Mazraoui scoring the winning penalty after Bruno Fernandes, of all people, missed his spot-kick.

The Old Trafford side started the stronger and eventually made their dominance count in the 16th minute through Joshua Zirkzee.

Bryan Mbeumo was the architect behind the quick counter, which was swept home first time by the Dutchman.

Joshua Zirkzee was on fire vs Leeds

The former Bologna ace enjoyed a fine outing and could have added to his goal tally if not for the Leeds goalkeeper.

His eye for a pass and creative talents have never been in doubt, but his lack of ruthlessness in front of goal has stopped him from becoming a regular at the club.

He certainly seems to be correcting that at the perfect time. Michael Carrick certainly has a conundrum on his hands with regards to the 25-year-old.

The versatile attacker has enjoyed a fine pre-season, with two sumptuous goals and a few eye-catching cameos.

Joshua Zirkzee: one last dance at United

With Benjamin Sesko yet to recover from his injury and Marcus Rashford keen to leave the club, the 20-time English league champions need quality up front.

Mbeumo has shown he can deputise there but he prefers the right flank while Matheus Cunha is likely to earn more minutes out wide on the left.

Juventus are eyeing a loan deal for Joshua Zirkzee, but Carrick could do with the Netherlands international staying, at least for the first couple of Premier League matches.

Should the Slovenian recover, United will have an easier decision on their hands. But for now, the popular attacker deserves a last shot at redemption.

Feature image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social