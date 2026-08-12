Home » 2 key passes, one goal: Zirkzee may have just bought himself a PL starting spot in superb performance vs Leeds United

2 key passes, one goal: Zirkzee may have just bought himself a PL starting spot in superb performance vs Leeds United

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 5-4 win via penalties against Leeds United on Wednesday, 12 August, in their fifth pre-season tie.

The Red Devils arrived at the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over the weekend. Carrick made six changes to the team that went toe-to-toe with the European champions.

Senne Lammens replaced Tom Heaton in goal, while Diogo Dalot was preferred to Noussair Mazraoui in the right-back position. Harry Maguire was handed a much-deserved rest, as Leny Yoro partnered Ayden Heaven at the heart of the backline.

Luke Shaw also made way for young Harry Amass at left-back. Meanwhile, Tyler Fletcher filled in for the injured Mason Mount in the middle of the park, partnering the ever-present Andrey Santos.

The attack saw just one change, with Joshua Zirkzee coming in for Shea Lacey. Patrick Dorgu and Amad started either side of Bryan Mbeumo, who operated in the No. 9 role in the prolonged absence of Benjamin Sesko.

United secure hard-fought win

United started the game well and had a few chances to go ahead before Zirkzee found the back of the net in the 16th minute following some impressive work from Mbeumo. The Red Devils appeared to be in total control and continued to threaten to increase their lead.

However, Leeds equalised against the run of play through Brenden Aaronson in the 29th minute and the first half ended 1-1. The Whites started the second half well and initially pushed United against to the wall.

Carrick made several changes after the break, bringing on the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha and new signing Youri Tielemans. The United skipper had the ball in the back of the net but was judged to be in an offside position.

The Portuguese Magnifico also hit the crossbar with a thunderous strike, but Leeds held on and the game ended 1-1. The Red Devils ultimately won the game 5-4 via penalties, and Zirkzee’s performance will certainly please Carrick.

Zirkzee produces another masterclass

Zirkzee was outstanding in the 5-0 win over Rosenborg, but was relegated to the bench in the following two games against Atletico Madrid and PSG. However, the Dutchman returned to the starting XI against Leeds and took the opportunity with both hands.

Zirkzee was on the pitch for 61 minutes and registered 43 touches of the ball, attempting 37 passes with a 92% passing accuracy. The 25 year old also registered two key passes.

The Dutchman won two of his five duels, and registered two shots, both of which were on target. He also had a shot blocked. Zirkzee attempted two dribbles, one of which was successful,

Joshua Zirkzee Stats vs Leeds United

StatisticJoshua Zirkzee
Touches43
Accurate passes34/37 (92%)
Key passes2
Crosses (accurate)-
Long balls (accurate)-
Duels (won)5 (2)
Ground duels (won)4 (1)
Aerial duels (won)1 (1)
Possession lost5
Fouls1
Was fouled-
Clearances-
Blocked shots0
Interceptions0
Tackles (won)0
Dribbled past-
Shots on target2
Shots off target-
Shots blocked1
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)

Source: Sofascore.

Final Thoughts

Zirkzee remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer, but a stay cannot be entirely ruled out. The Dutchman has been a revelation in the No. 10 role in pre-season, so he could have a role to play under Michael Carrick next season.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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