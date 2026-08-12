This 2/10 flop is simply not Man United quality: player ratings vs Leeds United



Manchester United won on penalties after a busy 1-1 draw against Leeds United in Dublin this evening. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ratings

Senne Lammens 7 – Didn’t have much to do in the first half, and could do nothing about the goal. Great stop with his feet from Wilson early in the second half.

Diogo Dalot 5.5 – Did OK defensively but didn’t get forward enough. Had to commit ugly foul in dangerous area after getting caught on the wrong side of his man.

Leny Yoro 8 – Looked confident and classy alongside Heaven.

Ayden Heaven 7 – Looked confident and classy alongside Yoro. Both look better players when partnered together, the chemistry is great.

Harry Amass 5 – Showed some skill on the ball, but does not look robust enough yet defensively to play in the Premier League.

Andrey Santos 6 – Wasn’t as effective in this more forward role than he has been when playing as the number six, but did OK.

Tyler Fletcher 2 – Tried hard, but this lad is just not United standard. Looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights and needlessly lost possession for the Leeds goal. Also had to commit an ugly foul after being completely outsmarted by Dan James – and there’s a sentence that shows his level perfectly.

Amad 6 – Where’s the aggression? Where’s the trickery? He did nothing wrong, but he needs to do more things right. Such a talent but has to bring it.

Josh Zirkzee 8 – Having a great pre-season and proving he can have a good future at United. Crisp, clever passing, good movement and a real handful for the Leeds defence. Capped a great performance with a clinical finish.

Patrick Dorgu 4 – Do something, man. You’re playing to prove you should be United’s starting left winger ahead of Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford. The lack of effort was really disappointing.

Bryan Mbeumo 7 – Superb dribbling and great assist for the goal, but his passing continues to be a real issue.

Substitutes

Dan Armer 6 – Mixed. Stood his ground well against Calvert-Lewin. Got caught out of position a few times.

Toby Collyer 5 – Pretty invisible.

Tynan Thompson 6 – Looked a bit nervous. Had some good runs but there was little in the way of final product.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Unlucky to be ruled offside for what would have been a great goal. Also unlucky when hitting the crossbar with a great shot with virtually no backlift. Poor penalty in the shootout.

Youri Tielemans 7 – Superb passing cameo from the Belgian.

Matheus Cunha 6 – Looked lively but didn’t achieve much.

Noussair Mazraoui 6 – Quiet.

Luke Shaw 6 – Quiet. Took a good pen.

Jack Fletcher 4.5 – Give him a bit of credit for playing out of position, but he looked out of his depth. Took his penalty well.

Dermot Mee 7 – Made a great save from Justin that kept the scores level, and also stopped a pen in the shootout.

Featured image by Evan Treacey/Getty Images

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