Home » This 2/10 flop is simply not Man United quality: player ratings vs Leeds United

This 2/10 flop is simply not Man United quality: player ratings vs Leeds United

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of United


Manchester United won on penalties after a busy 1-1 draw against Leeds United in Dublin this evening. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Ratings

Senne Lammens 7 – Didn’t have much to do in the first half, and could do nothing about the goal. Great stop with his feet from Wilson early in the second half.

Diogo Dalot 5.5 – Did OK defensively but didn’t get forward enough. Had to commit ugly foul in dangerous area after getting caught on the wrong side of his man.

Leny Yoro 8 – Looked confident and classy alongside Heaven.

Ayden Heaven 7 – Looked confident and classy alongside Yoro. Both look better players when partnered together, the chemistry is great.

Harry Amass 5 – Showed some skill on the ball, but does not look robust enough yet defensively to play in the Premier League.

Andrey Santos 6 – Wasn’t as effective in this more forward role than he has been when playing as the number six, but did OK.

Tyler Fletcher 2 – Tried hard, but this lad is just not United standard. Looked like a rabbit caught in the headlights and needlessly lost possession for the Leeds goal. Also had to commit an ugly foul after being completely outsmarted by Dan James – and there’s a sentence that shows his level perfectly.

Amad 6 – Where’s the aggression? Where’s the trickery? He did nothing wrong, but he needs to do more things right. Such a talent but has to bring it.

Josh Zirkzee 8 – Having a great pre-season and proving he can have a good future at United. Crisp, clever passing, good movement and a real handful for the Leeds defence. Capped a great performance with a clinical finish.

Patrick Dorgu 4 – Do something, man. You’re playing to prove you should be United’s starting left winger ahead of Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford. The lack of effort was really disappointing.

Bryan Mbeumo 7 – Superb dribbling and great assist for the goal, but his passing continues to be a real issue.

Substitutes

Dan Armer 6 – Mixed. Stood his ground well against Calvert-Lewin. Got caught out of position a few times.

Toby Collyer 5 – Pretty invisible.

Tynan Thompson 6 – Looked a bit nervous. Had some good runs but there was little in the way of final product.

Bruno Fernandes 7 – Unlucky to be ruled offside for what would have been a great goal. Also unlucky when hitting the crossbar with a great shot with virtually no backlift. Poor penalty in the shootout.

Youri Tielemans 7 – Superb passing cameo from the Belgian.

Matheus Cunha 6 – Looked lively but didn’t achieve much.

Noussair Mazraoui 6 – Quiet.

Luke Shaw 6 – Quiet. Took a good pen.

Jack Fletcher 4.5 – Give him a bit of credit for playing out of position, but he looked out of his depth. Took his penalty well.

Dermot Mee 7 – Made a great save from Justin that kept the scores level, and also stopped a pen in the shootout.

Featured image by Evan Treacey/Getty Images

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

3 comments

ste 12/08/2026 - 22:43

Disgusting article nor every 18 year old is Messi, do you even understand what development means ? You should be ashamed of writing this trash.

Reply
Anonymous 12/08/2026 - 22:40

The lads 18 not everyone is Messi instantly, a disgraceful article you should be ashamed of yourself.

Reply
jj 12/08/2026 - 22:29

Pathetic rating!! Fletcher made one mistake so roast the kid!!! Be proud!!

Reply

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