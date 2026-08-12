Three things we learned as Man United hold their nerve to beat arch rivals Leeds on penalties at Croke Park



Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, played host to Manchester United against Leeds United in a Battle of the Roses pre-season friendly.

United headed into the match off the back of a tight 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain, while Leeds arrived having enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win over RB Leipzig.

With bragging rights on the line, this was always set to be a fine battle, and so it proved tight and tricky. In the 16th minute, Joshua Zirkzee fired the Red Devils ahead, only for Brenden Aaronson to cancel it out 13 minutes later after a lapse in concentration punished United.

Thereafter, both sides had moments that could have swung the contest. Senne Lammens made some brilliant saves, while Bruno Fernandes thought he had restored the lead, only for his effort to be ruled offside.

Despite the flashes of quality and the push for a winner, the game ultimately ended in a 1–1 draw. United went on to win it 5-4 on penalties.

There was much to take from this game; here is what we learned:

Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee impressed

Bryan Mbeumo is a man in form. Before facing Leeds, he was averaging a goal every 84 minutes, and against them he carried on his fine pre-season run.

The Cameroonian looked lively, always on the front foot and eager to drive play forward. With the ball at his feet, he was dangerous, his movement constantly unsettling Leeds’ backline.

He produced a superb assist for Joshua Zirkzee’s opener and nearly restored United’s lead before half-time with a phenomenal strike that rattled the crossbar.

While Mbeumo was tormenting Leeds, Zirkzee also delivered a strong performance in the number 10 role. If the Dutchman was auditioning for that position, he certainly impressed.

His link-up play was sharp, his through balls penetrative; one of which Harry Amass failed to convert, missing a chance to punish Leeds.

Zirkzee’s well-taken goal, after earlier frustrations in front of goal, should boost his confidence. If he stays, he could be motivated to push on and impress further.

Tactical improvements

As seen against PSG and now Leeds, United are pressing aggressively when they lose possession. That quick, relentless press reflects a new hunger in this side, one that should unsettle opponents.

Beyond the press, United look threatening in transition. The pace at which they break forward, if sustained, will catch many off guard next season. Blending transition with control could well be the formula for United to dominate matches.

Mason Mount missed (partnership with Santos)

Andrey Santos has been impressive so far, yet against Leeds he was not quite as commanding as in the other friendlies. His influence dipped slightly, and the midfield play did not flow as smoothly.

Mason Mount and Santos had begun to form a promising partnership, one Michael Carrick might have trusted for the league opener against Hull City. But Mount’s injury (he has not trained since the PSG game) is worrying, given it is uncertain when he will be back.

Carrick could have experimented with a Santos–Youri Tielemans pairing, but chose not to. Hopefully, he will test that combination against AC Milan.

Worth highlighting

At least United avoided conceding early this time, after doing so against both Atlético Madrid and PSG.

It was also nice to see Tynan Thompson make his debut, with the eighteen-year-old coming on and looking lively on the left wing. While Carrick did not try out the Santos-Tielemans partnership, he did test the Leny Yoro-Ayden Heaven pairing, a centre-back partnership that some believe could become one of the greatest in the next few years, once it clicks.

That said, what a cameo Fernandes produced. Every time he had the ball in front of goal, he looked like he would score.

Up next

Following the Battle of the Roses, United face an intriguing reunion with former head coach Ruben Amorim as they take on AC Milan in Poland on Saturday.

Milan remain winless in three games under Amorim, and United could make it four, despite suggestions that the Portuguese will field his strongest lineup for the occasion.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

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