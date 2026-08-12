Home » Man United confirmed XI vs Leeds United: still no Sesko as injury concerns mount

Man United confirmed XI vs Leeds United: still no Sesko as injury concerns mount

by Red Billy
written by Red Billy
Picture of Tynan Thompson


Manchester United continue their pre-season tour of Europe this evening with an all-Premier League clash against old rivals Leeds United at Croke Park in Dublin. Having taken almost a full squad to Ireland, except for Lisandro Martinez, fans will be surprised to see a lot of big names absent from both the starting XI and the bench.

Defence

Senne Lammens is in goal for the first time this season, but new signing Karl Darlow is still not passed fit.

The back four consists of Diogo Dalot, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Harry Amass. It’s a big opportunity for Amass to stake his claim to be Luke Shaw’s understudy at left-back this season.

Matthijs de Ligt is back in light training following back surgery but is not yet ready to play. Lisandro Martinez is now back after his post-World Cup holiday but is also not yet fit enough to take part.

Midfield and attack

New signing Andrey Santos, who has impressed in pre-season so far, continues in central midfield. He is partnered by Tyler Fletcher.

Mason Mount, who was substituted early in the first half in the last outing against Paris Saint-Germain, misses out.

Fans’ concerns about Ben Sesko’s continued absence have not been allayed. Despite travelling, he is once again not selected due to fitness and has now not kicked a ball since the Liverpool game in April.

Bryan Mbeumo continues up top, with Amad on the right, Josh Zirkzee in the number 10 role, and Patrick Dorgu on the left.

Substitutes

The substitutes are Freddie Heath, Solomon Honor, Ben Mee, Dan Armer, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, Jack Fletcher, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Shea Lacey, Tynan Thompson, and JJ Gabriel.

Thompson is in line for his debut should he get minutes in the game.

Kick-off at Croke Park is at 7.30pm.

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Red Billy is the managing editor of The Peoples Person, author of three books and two magazines and totally obsessed with football's transfer market. Billy first saw United live in 1971, watching George Best, Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, before becoming a League Match ticket book holder from 1975/76 and a writer since 1995. Billy still insists Matteo Darmian and Alex Telles could have made it at United given half a chance.

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