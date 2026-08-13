Manchester United’s next generation head to Hong Kong for unique cultural exchange



Manchester United’s U16s are in Hong Kong this week for the JC Youth Football Academy Summit 2026.

Hosted by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the summit is an annual event that has seen Manchester United’s U16s travel to Hong Kong since 2017 to take part in a cultural exchange as well as play two matches.

This year’s matches will be played on Friday and Sunday against Hong Kong’s U18s Premier League champions, Kitchee, before taking on Hong Kong’s U16s national selection.

United’s partnership in Hong Kong

United partnered with the Hong Kong Jockey Club in 2012 and have taken a role in their community initiatives focused on grassroots football and coach training programmes.

Included on the trips are not just the matches, but United’s coaches also lead training sessions with the Hong Kong teams to pass on their knowledge.

While United’s first team visited Hong Kong in 2013 for pre-season and then again in 2025 on a post-season tour, the academy summit is a way for United supporters in Hong Kong to see the club play.

The Peoples Person spoke with branch secretary of the official United supporters club in Hong Kong, Nigel Lee, who sees it as “an excellent opportunity for us to witness the next potential star before others.”

For both of the upcoming matches, you will be able to see the vocal support in the stands from the supporters club, who will also dress the stadium in United banners behind the dugout.

For most of the United players, it will be their first time playing in front of a big crowd and Lee feels “it is important to let the United youngsters experience first hand the level of support this club has away from home.”

Stars in the making

The event gives United fans in Hong Kong an early look at the talents coming through Carrington, and Lee has had the pleasure of spotting some talents early on.

“Going all the way back to the inaugural edition in 2017, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga already stood out – and who could forget witnessing 13-year old Shola Shoretire, who came back a year later?”

“The event then took a 5-year hiatus and resumed in 2023. Bendito Mantato has gone on to make his first team debut. 2024 had perhaps the biggest names – both Kai Rooney and JJ Gabriel were on the team, followed by the gaffer’s [Michael Carrick’s] son Jacey last year.”

“On a personal level, I’ve also had some unforgettable interactions with Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher (2023 & 2024) and Jaume Camacho-Sidos (2024 & 2025).”

Hong Kong to Europe pathway

The matches provide a rare opportunity not just for United’s players but also for the players from Hong Kong to play at a high level and potentially make a name for themselves.

Last year’s Hong Kong Premier League all-star team featured Cai McGunnigle, who scored a brace to take the match to penalties.

Since then, McGunnigle has stepped up to his club Hong Kong FC’s first team and earned international honours with Scotland U17s, who he qualifies for through his parents.

The youngster has spent this summer in the UK on trial at various clubs such as Blackburn Rovers and is attracting interest from Premier League clubs such as Leeds United.

But while McGunnigle looks to make the jump, Lee doesn’t feel the pathway is strong, partly due to cultural views, citing that “realistically that isn’t the main goal aim for most Hong Kong youngsters. In our environment most of them will lean towards further studies.”

But he does see growth in opportunity, saying “in recent years we’re seeing a more feasible pathway for top Hong Kong players to take the step up to play in the Chinese league.”

If any players are to catch the eye, though, Lee hopes it is two who also represent his alma mater, St. Joseph’s College, the reigning Hong Kong Schools football champions.

Forward Yiu-Hin Cheung and central midfielder Jaden Leung will feature for Kitchee in Friday’s match.

Cultural exchange

United’s players spend the week with the Hong Kong teams, taking part in training sessions together and participating in cultural Hong Kong events such as dragon boat racing.

Lee recently interviewed Leung, who has already played against United twice in recent years, who said “the most unforgettable experience was spending time with the Manchester United players at the Happy Valley Jockey Club clubhouse. We played darts, billiards, and ping-pong together.”

The event allows young players to engage and spend time together, sharing stories about football and everyday life between England and Hong Kong.

Intertwined in Hong Kong culture is the food, internationally known for its dim sum and roasted meats. Lee recommends they try it, saying “hopefully the club nutritionist will give them a day off! I’d also recommend trying our seafood here.”

Lee’s lasting thoughts are, “I’m chuffed United has chosen my hometown as the destination for this programme. I believe it is an eye-opener for the Academy lads to experience a completely different culture at this age. I hope they’d embrace the experience and enjoy their week-long stay.”

United’s squad

The Hong Kong trip provides an annual insight into the talents coming through United’s academy, and this year’s group contains some familiar names. Gus Murdock, Jasper Mantato, and Mo Ibragimov all have older brothers who are currently in the U21s and U18s set-ups.

Goalkeepers: Marley Irving, Bill Hartley

Defenders: Locclan Harrison, Joey Akinsanya, Jack Waters, Gus Murdock, Jasper Mantato, Joe Deighton, Lincoln Fagborun

Midfielders: Jed Bangura, Eddie Wright, Cole Marsden-Umebuani, Brian Nyonyi, Benji Houghton, Reece Millward, Ellis Mills

Forwards: Estan Chisnall-Devent, Mane Soares, Simon Okeke, Mo Ibragimov, Dane Mullings

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social