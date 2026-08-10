Jaydan Kamason: Southampton readying permanent offer, Michael Carrick has other plans



Manchester United’s Jaydan Kamason has offers to leave permanently and on loan, according to reports.

The 19-year-old impressed earlier in the pre-season tour with two assists against Rosenborg.

The Daily Mail have reported that Southampton are interested in signing the right-back on a permanent transfer, while other clubs have enquired about the possibility of a loan.

“The Championship side would like the 19-year-old England youth international on a permanent transfer. Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday have shown interest in the right-back while there are clubs abroad keen to take him.”

What next for Kamason?

After impressing initially during pre-season, Kamason has dropped out of the most recent matches as Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui returned from their extended breaks after the World Cup.

Despite the interest in both permanent and temporary moves, the report suggests that United are keen to keep Kamason around Carrington until January but have not made a final decision.

But with two international right-backs at their disposal and Leny Yoro showing his versatility in the position, chances are going to be hard to come by for the academy youngster.

With 35 appearances for United’s Under-21s under his belt, Kamason is ready for the step up to senior football, and United are unlikely to be able to offer it, especially as the club have opted out of entering the U21s in the senior-level EFL Trophy and National League Cup this season.

But there will be more than just readiness to consider before sanctioning a possible loan move. Having suffered with injuries last season, Kamason missed the entirety of October before picking up another injury in February that kept him out for the rest of the season.

Academy standout

As one of the academy’s top performers in recent years, a permanent departure would be a strange move for United to execute at this stage.

A high-flying full-back, Kamason gets up and down the wing with contributions in both attack and defence. His directness in attack makes him a constant danger as he bursts towards the byline, and his pace has proved useful going the other way as well.

Arguably the best player for the U18s in 2024/25, the youngster was a key part of the team that finished second in the league and made it to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

It was the latter competition which saw perhaps Kamason’s best performance under the lights at the Emirates as he battled against Max Dowman. Kamason scored a late goal to take the match to extra time before Bendito Mantato scored the eventual winner.

A stop-start 2025/26 season due to injuries unfortunately stopped his momentum, which makes it understandable why the club may want to delay any potential loan move.

Kamason has expressed his willingness to go on loan but reiterated his intention to make it at United. “If I need a few loans or whatever, we’ll have to see, but obviously, I’m trying to get to that top level, and that’s Man United. You just have to be ambitious.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ The defender’s quality is sure to attract interest but injuries last season will make the club hesitant to a loan

✅ The player has expressed a willingness to go on loan

⚠️ Reported by a journalist without a strong Manchester United track record.

TPP view

We believe Jaydan Kamason will likely remain at United until January due to his recent injury struggles, but a loan move could be on the cards as he has reached the stage where he is ready to get first-team experience.

Feature image James Fearn via Getty Images

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