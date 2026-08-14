Dermot Mee: Man United goalkeeper defends his role at the club

Manchester United’s Dermot Mee had the rare opportunity to be the hero on Wednesday night against Leeds United.

The goalkeeper has spent 12 years at the club but has never played a competitive match.

At 23 years of age, he is not old, but he is certainly no spring chicken. He signed a new deal earlier this year to remain at the club.

Mee kept a clean sheet during his time on the pitch at Croke Park and made the only stop of the penalty shootout as United won the Boyle Sports Cup versus Leeds.

Speaking after the match, the Manchester Evening News carried comments from his interview.

Lack of gametime

With Senne Lammens, Karl Darlow and Tom Heaton all ahead of him in the pecking order, you might think it is a deflating experience.

Mee quashed that notion, though, when he asserted, “I think from the outside it seems a lot harder than it is. I train day in, day out with some of the best players in the world, so if anything, that could be harder than stepping into the games and being on the bench and being ready.”

He added, “I think having the mentality to be able to step up and be available, and hopefully be relied on by the manager and the coaching staff, is something I pride myself on and working hard day in, day out so that I can step into these moments and not shy away from them.”

Important role

Mee continued to explain that, in spite of not playing, he sees his role as very important in helping the side get the right result at the weekend.

The keeper explained, “I still have important roles on matchday, being in the changing room and being in the stadium. It’s really enjoyable, and helping the team, helping others on those days to win at the end of the day is what I’m here for.”

Mee was then asked why he signed a new deal in July in spite of the lack of chances to play first team minutes, and he defended his decision, stating that every contract needs careful consideration.

Nonetheless, he decided to sign the deal as, “you just have to weigh up the pros and cons. For me, being at Manchester United since 11, it was really hard to turn down and I love the club, I love being here, and I want to help the team to do really well this season.”

Tom Heaton role

Finally, Mee opened up on who he feels has had the biggest impact on him at the club, and he replied fellow keeper Tom Heaton.

Mee explained, “I think some of the advice and some of the coaching tips and some of the actually being a nice person, but pushing me at times, he’s really good and I think we have a really good working relationship, but really good personal relationship as well.”

Smartframe Dermot Mee