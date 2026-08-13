Awkward Marcus Rashford situation tackled head-on by defiant Carrick



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has weighed in on Marcus Rashford’s situation and what the future could potentially hold for him.

“Purring”

Rashford was back with United last weekend for the first time in more than 12 months, joining his teammates at the club’s pre-season camp in Ireland.

He spent last season on loan at Barcelona after he was exiled from the team by Ruben Amorim. The pair fell out, initially causing Rashford to be loaned to Aston Villa before then sealing a season-long move to the Blaugrana. Despite contributing 14 goals and as many assists, the Catalan giants opted against making his stay permanent.

Rashford’s future is still up in the air, but he’s not letting it get to him. Rio Ferdinand, who was at training recently, gave a glowing report on the striker’s mentality.

Ferdinand said that Rashford is “purring like a Ferrari” and seems to be in fine form. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Carrington academy graduate is determined to save his Old Trafford career and make it work under Carrick.

After United beat Leeds on penalties on Wednesday, Carrick explained that he is excited about the prospect of Rashford playing under him.

Carrick spoke to reporters and reaffirmed this stance, while also answering questions about whether or not he expects Rashford to leave before the window closes.

Carrick’s Rashford remarks

The 45-year-old coach told The Athletic, “Marcus is our player and he’s part of the group like anybody else. He came in, he’s trained really well. I’ve known him a long time, like I’ve known some of the others a long time, so I don’t treat him any different to anybody else, but it’s been good to have him around the group again this week.”

“I’m really positive with that.”

Askked if he wants Rashford to stay, Carrick replied, “He’s a very good player, Marcus, and if you’re going to have a career over 10 or 15 years, there’s going to be times when things go in a different direction.”

“Alright, that happens. There are ups and downs, and that doesn’t judge you as a one-off of judgement. It’s what happens over time, and now we’re in a positive place as a group, and Marcus can offer us so much.”

“He has done, and he can do again, so in that respect, it’s quite exciting. He gives us something a little bit different in the group.”

Rashford will be hoping to get a taste of the action on Saturday when he and United take on Amorim’s Milan.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images