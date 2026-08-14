Marcus Rashford: INEOS send clear message to Man United forward as exit talks mount



Marcus Rashford’s potential transfer destinations away from Manchester United continue to shrink following INEOS’ latest decision.

The Mancunian returned to his boyhood side after a gap of nearly two years, with Michael Carrick extending an olive branch to his former teammate.

However, both the Red Devils and the forward remain keen on parting ways, with the Englishman feeling there has been too much bad blood between him and the club.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, Marcus Rashford will have a meeting with his head coach to discuss an amicable ending once their Dublin commitments are fulfilled.

Marcus Rashford remains keen to leave United

Aston Villa, who have previously taken the England international on loan, are open to the possibility again, alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

INEOS, however, will not allow the versatile attacker to join a direct Premier League rival, even if it is on a temporary basis. The list also includes arch-rivals Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Mirror have reported that, “Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains keen to get Rashford off the club’s wage bill. But he is not willing to sell the England forward to main rivals Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City.

“While loan deals with the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham have been ruled out.

Premier League switch ruled out

“Because if Rashford was to help any of these clubs finish in the Champions League places this coming season, it would prove embarrassing to United bosses.”

There is interest from Turkiye, but the 28-year-old does not want to move there at this stage of his career.

Barcelona had previously opted against triggering his buy option despite his heroics while out on loan during the 2025/26 campaign.

Bayern Munich are another side who are monitoring proceedings, but are unable to advance due to the United No.14’s wage demands.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

It makes sense for INEOS to not strengthen a direct PL rival

The source is not very credible when it comes to Man United



TPP view

We believe a Premier League switch is virtually ruled out but INEOS will look to move on Rashford, given his enormous wages.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images