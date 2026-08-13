Michael Carrick changes plan for starting XI after early verdict on Santos and Tielemans



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick seems to have locked in on his preferred midfield partnership heading into the new Premier League season.

The former United midfielder opted to utilise summer recruit Andrey Santos and Mason Mount as a midfield pivot in the opening three pre-season games.

Such was the performance from the United No.7 that INEOS were even mulling over not adding a third midfielder this summer.

The former Chelsea ace proceeded to get injured early on in the game against Paris Saint-Germain, and those plans have changed.

Tielemans set to earn the chance to start

While the club has resumed their hunt for that elusive defensive midfield option, the new permanent boss’ thinking has also altered.

According to The Athletic, Carrick is now likely to turn to another of his summer signings, Youri Tielemans, to team up with Santos once the Premier League season kicks off against Hull City.

“The perceived wisdom is that United need an athletic midfielder to supplement their current options, but the likelihood is that Santos and Tielemans partner each other away at Hull City on the opening day of the Premier League.

“They are two players who predominantly rely on their technique and passing to influence matches, and that quickness of thought and execution has been seen to good effect in pre-season.”

Carrick praises Santos and Tielemans

The Belgian has so far played 54 minutes this pre-season, and while he did excel at the World Cup, it remains to be seen if he is fit enough.

It also indicates that the former Aston Villa man might get the nod to start against AC Milan in the final friendly this weekend.

Carrick was full of praise for both of his new players, explaining why the 20-time English league champions turned to them in this over-inflated market.

“Andrey, for such a young man to come in the way he’s come in, his character, his personality is a dream. He’s so positive, so mature, so switched on; he wants to learn.

Chance to see a new dynamic at work

“He comes in straight away and he’s trying to help other players and communicate in games. He has that personality where he’s got a real substance to him.

“Youri’s a little bit more obvious, probably because we’ve seen an awful lot of him. But again, the character, the personality, the presence, and the quality on top.

“But being a team player and understanding that and connecting everyone together, I think it’s important we got that right. The two midfielders, in particular, I think give us an awful lot moving forward.”

Santos has been ever-present this summer, and it will be interesting to see this dynamic at work at Wroclaw.

Kobbie Mainoo is also back and is likely to play against the Rossoneri, which means a new partnership might also be on show against Ruben Amorim’s side.

Feature image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images