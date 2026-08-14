Jarell Quansah: Why Man United are in talks to sign ex-Liverpool star

Manchester United have reportedly emerged as a shock suitor for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah, but will face a fierce battle with a Premier League rival for the 23-year-old.

Bolstering the Backline

Despite Michael Carrick having a plethora of options at his disposal in central defence, INEOS have explored options in this position over the past few months.

The long-term absence of Matthijs de Ligt – who has not played since November – has been exacerbated by repeated injuries to Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire. In the experienced trio’s place, there is the highly rated pairing of Ayden Heaven and Leny Yoro, but they are both young and prone to lapses in concentration.

Accordingly, the Old Trafford hierarchy have weighed up a move for a new centre-back, with Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero one of the prominent names linked, though the 28-year-old Argentine has agreed a deal to join Atletico Madrid. Football Transfers now reveals United have held talks with Quansah’s agents over a return to England in what would be a surprise switch, given his previous allegiance with Liverpool.

The England international, who was selected in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup, came through the academy at Anfield, making 58 appearances for his boyhood club. He was then sold to Bayer Leverkusen for £35 million last summer.

Jarell Quansah: Career Stats

Team Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Liverpool 58 3 3 5 0 Bayer Leverkusen 44 5 0 9 0 Bristol Rovers 16 0 0 2 1

Standing 6’3″, Quansah is primarily a centre-back, with the versatility to play at right-back – as he did for the Three Lions. He is aerially dominant and possesses good mobility, while being comfortable in possession.

If United were in the market for a new defender, the Warrington native ticks a lot of the boxes – young, homegrown, versatile, Premier League proven – INEOS prioritise in recruitment. However, the Red Devils are not the only member of England’s elite eyeing a homecoming for Quansah.

Arsenal leading the charge

Football Transfers also claims Arsenal are firmly in the race, having already opened club-to-club talks with Bayer Leverkusen. The Gunners want reinforcements in defence to help cope with the loss of William Saliba, who is set for an extended period on the sidelines with a back injury.

The additional absence of Jurrien Timber, as well as the decline of Benjamin White, has sharpened Mikel Arteta’s focus on a new centre-back, preferably one capable of playing at full-back as well.

Arsenal’s prime target is Aston Villa and England defender Ezri Konsa. But the Villans’ valuation of £60 million for a player who turns 29 in October is considered excessive at the Emirates.

This has led to a pivot towards Quansah, with Sky Sports corroborating both the interest from north London and the fact that negotiations are underway. Interestingly, Liverpool held a £60 million buy-back option, but this has now expired.

Arsenal appear to be firmly leading the charge for Quansah, meaning Manchester United will have to pull off something quickly to add the centre-back to the select list of players to have plied their trade at Old Trafford and Anfield.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

Manchester United’s interest in a new centre-back has been reported by a number of reputable outlets this summer.

Jarell Quansah fits the profile – both in terms of experience and age – INEOS like to target, with his ability to play across the backline of particular attraction.

Football Transfers has a sketchy history for Old Trafford transfer news.

Arsenal’s interest in Quansah has been corroborated by other reports; United’s has not. It also makes little sense for United to spend big on a centre-back with holes elsewhere in Michael Carrick’s squad.

No official confirmation of interest or offers from the Red Devils.

TPP view:

We believe United may hold an interest in Quansah, but would advise waiting for more reputable outlets to confirm an active pursuit is underway

Featured image Charlotte Wilson via Getty Images



