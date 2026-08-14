Nicolo Tresoldi: How Man United can beat Barcelona to the punch revealed



A cursory glance at Manchester United’s centre-forward options makes it abundantly clear why INEOS are reportedly in the market for reinforcements.

Benjamin Sesko enjoyed a renaissance under Michael Carrick last season, but he is yet to fully recover from the injury he sustained in the previous campaign.

Bryan Mbeumo has filled the void left by the Slovenian expertly during pre-season, but the Cameroonian seems to prefer playing out wide.

Joshua Zirkzee is another name that has impressed this summer, but INEOS are considering moving him on amid interest from Juventus.

Nicolo Tresoldi has emerged as an attacking target for United

Then there is the curious case of Marcus Rashford, who remains keen to leave despite Michael Carrick welcoming him back to the squad after nearly two years.

There were reports indicating the Red Devils could pounce for an experienced campaigner who is Premier League-proven. INEOS certainly missed a trick as Carrington graduate Danny Welbeck headed to Chelsea instead.

Now, all eyes seem to be on Club Brugge’s Nicolo Tresoldi, who remains an in-demand name following his exploits last season.

The 21-year-old scored 23 times in all competitions, including against Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Barcelona advancing for Nicolo Tresoldi

The Catalans were blown away by the German sharpshooter, and are advancing in talks for his services. A move from United depends on Zirkzee‘s future.

The Dutchman leaving opens up space for the Germany Under-21 international to be added, with Brugge looking to earn as much as £38 million from his sale. Tottenham and Chelsea’s presence in the race have further complicated matters for the Old Trafford side.

“Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi is firmly on the radar of Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham, and Barcelona this summer. Tresoldi’s asking price would most likely be in the region of €45-50m.

“Club Brugge are aware of interest in the Germany Under-21 international, though they will be no pushovers and have shown that already by rejecting Roma’s offer. The Italian giants are understood to have submitted a €35m bid.

Zirkzee holds the key to United unlocking the Nicolo Tresoldi deal

“Tresoldi could make sense for United as they look for competition for Benjamin Sesko. One complication there, however, is that any deal could also hinge on what happens with Joshua Zirkzee, with MUFC aiming to offload the Dutch forward in the coming weeks.

“Barcelona are the favourites for Tresoldi as multiple sources claim they’re “accelerating” their interest in the youngster.”

Should Barca struggle to cough up the funds required, the English sides have shown they are not afraid of splashing the cash when needed.

As things stand, this story is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. This saga seems to have all the makings of an exciting deadline day race.

Feature image Stuart Franklin via Getty Images