Louis Page: Man United agree deal with Leicester City for the next Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Leicester City wonderkid Louis Page, if the latest report is to be believed.

Midfield Marvel

While the expectation for Manchester United’s third midfield signing this summer was an established No.6 to take the reins from Casemiro, Page has emerged as an unlikely new priority.

Having won the Championship’s Apprentice of the Year award after making 21 appearances for Leicester City last season, the 18-year-old is considered one of the best prospects plying his trade outside the Premier League.

Louis Page: 2025/26 stats

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Championship 18 - 1 - - FA Cup 2 - - 1 - EFL Cup 1 - - - - Total 21 - 1 1 -

United are joined by Arsenal and Aston Villa in their admiration of the England under-20 international, whose playing style has seen him hailed as the “next Jude Bellingham”. With the Foxes having suffered successive relegations from the Premier League down to League One, and their owners putting the Midlands club up for sale, the time is ripe to raid the King Power Stadium for their prized assets – as Manchester City did with Jeremy Monga.

Crucially, a report relayed by The Peoples Person claimed Page favoured a switch to Old Trafford over the Emirates or Villa Park, despite Leicester boss Russell Martin wanting to keep him. However, the youngster is understood to be a boyhood United fan – and this appears to have been decisive for the Red Devils.

Deal Agreed in Principle

The Article reveals Manchester United are “closing on a deal” to sign Page after agreeing a package worth around £10 million with Leicester City.

🚨EXCL: Man United closing in on deal to sign Louis Page from Leicester City. Fee agreed in principle for a package of ~£10m. #MUFC, the 18yo’s priority despite interest from #AFC & #AVFC. Long-term contract awaiting #LCFC youngster subject to final details being sorted. W/… — The Article (@intexcl) August 13, 2026

Tweet: “EXCL: Man United closing in on deal to sign Louis Page from Leicester City. Fee agreed in principle for a package of ~£10m. #MUFC, the 18yo’s priority despite interest from #AFC & #AVFC. Long-term contract awaiting #LCFC youngster subject to final details being sorted. W/@UtdXclusive.”

The report states talks between the two clubs are at “extremely advanced stages”, with personal terms agreed on the player’s side. United are understood to be “confident they can close a deal by the end of the week in order to secure Page on a long-term contract.”

The Article concludes that while the “final details and formalisation of a deal are still yet to be sorted and finalised with a medical also needing completed”, Page’s direction of travel is firmly towards Old Trafford.

However, earlier today, while speaking to the press, Martin claimed Leicester had received “one offer from a club and that was turned down.” The 40-year-old tactician did not expand upon the identity of the suitor, meaning it is not necessarily United – but it does temper expectations that a deal is close to completion.

Nonetheless, United’s pursuit – as well as them being frontrunners ahead of Arsenal and Aston Villa – has been reported by a number of reputable sources, with even Martin confirming interest in his protégé is “well-documented”.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

Manchester United’s interest in signing a third midfielder has been widely reported this summer.

Louis Page fits the profile INEOS have targeted before – e.g. Ayden Heaven and Tynan Thompson – and a number of reputable sources have confirmed he is a target.

A fee of £10 million has been referenced as Leicester’s asking price, mirroring what Manchester City have agreed to pay initially for Jeremy Monga.

The Article is an unproven source of transfer news at Old Trafford.

Russell Martin’s admission that an offer has been rejected indicates formal talks are underway with suitors, but a deal is not yet in place.

No official confirmation of interest or offers from the Red Devils.

TPP view:

We believe United are in active pursuit of Page, but would strongly advise waiting for more reputable sources to confirm an agreement is on the verge of being struck.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images



