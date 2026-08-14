Home » Ibrahim Mbaye: Liverpool’s surprise call in battle with Man United for PSG star – Fabrizio Romano

Ibrahim Mbaye: Liverpool’s surprise call in battle with Man United for PSG star – Fabrizio Romano

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Ibrahim Mbaye


Manchester United have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

This week, news broke that United, along with a host of other top European clubs, had contacted the European champions to express their interest in signing Mbaye.

Search for ample game time

Everything seems to suggest that the Senegalese winger will be seeking a move away from Parc des Princes.

The attacking signings the Parisians are making, including Ferran Torres, Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts, have the eighteen-year-old questioning his future at the club.

It is suggested that the player feels his pathway is being blocked, and that moving elsewhere may be the wise move.

Able to play on either wing, the explosive and highly creative orthodox winger thrives in high-tempo, possession-dominant systems, and he could be a project player for most top teams.

Liverpool not a threat in Ibrahim Mbaye chase

While the Red Devils must have been watching the situation closely, anticipating a fierce battle, they have now been told why Liverpool will no longer pose an issue in this transfer race.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Reds have decided to step away from a possible transfer for Mbaye after holding talks with agent Jorge Mendes.

Liverpool hesitant to pay Mbaye’s asking price

Apparently, the French side want at least £34.2 million for the winger, and that price does not sit well with Liverpool’s decision-makers.

While other top clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, remain in the race, Liverpool’s withdrawal gives United’s chances a big boost.

Given the Premier League clubs’ spending power, Liverpool could have posed a huge challenge in the race for Mbaye.

That said, with demands now clear, it is up to INEOS to act if they truly believe Mbaye is perfect for Michael Carrick’s project.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10
Why?

✅ Reported by a reputable journalist with a proven track record in European transfer news

⚠️ No credible sources have confirmed that club-to-club talks have officially opened for Mbaye’s transfer

TPP View

While Liverpool dropping out of the race for Mbaye is a significant development, the battle for his signature remains wide open, with several top European clubs still firmly in the running.

Featured image Michael Reaves via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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