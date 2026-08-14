Lewis Hall: Man United take major step to lure Newcastle star to Old Trafford

Manchester United are refusing to give up hope of signing Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall before the transfer window closes on 1 September, according to a report.

Prime Target

While a major revamp in midfield has been INEOS’s focus this summer, a new left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw has emerged as another major priority. There is understood to have been some debate amongst the Old Trafford hierarchy about whether a full-back or a winger should be targeted, given Patrick Dorgu’s redeployment further forward under Michael Carrick.

However, the club’s inability to agree a permanent exit for Marcus Rashford, a left-sided forward, appears to have tipped the balance in favour of a left-back – with Hall considered the prime target. The 21-year-old England international, who was a controversial omission by Thomas Tuchel for the World Cup, has established himself as one of the most accomplished young defenders in the Premier League since arriving at St James’ Park.

Signed from Chelsea for £35 million after a season-long loan, Hall’s value is understood to have almost doubled after three years on Tyneside. Well-placed sources indicate a fee in the region of £60 million may have been required earlier in the summer.

Nevertheless, the departures of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and, in particular, club captain Bruno Guimaraes have emboldened Newcastle’s stance on Hall: he is not for sale. It would likely require a larger fee – potentially a record-breaking one for a full-back – to prise him away from Tyneside.

United open talks

Manchester United are continuing their pursuit, however, with Carrick having called for more signings in an interview during the club’s pre-season tour in Dublin yesterday.

Roundtable now reports the Red Devils have opened club-to-club talks with Newcastle over a deal for Hall. This is a major step, particularly as INEOS are known to only formally engage in negotiations when there is a level of confidence that a deal can be struck.

For example, the pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba last summer never progressed beyond conversations with the player, as the Seagulls steadfastly refused to entertain his departure.

To have opened dialogue with their counterparts at St James’ Park suggests a level of confidence that a deal can be struck. Given that price is the major obstacle, it is important to note United’s plans heading into the summer window.

The priority was landing a ‘marquee’ midfielder to replace the departing Casemiro, who has since joined Inter Miami on a free transfer. With £85 million spent collectively on Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, there is room for another big-money purchase.

United are understood to be progressing in talks to sign Louis Page – Leicester City’s 18-year-old midfield sensation – with a view towards the youngster being a similar signing to Ayden Heaven and Tynan Thompson. This would mean a significant portion of the budget remains untouched, ready to be invested elsewhere if needed – such as convincing one of their major rivals to give up yet another one of their prized assets.

Final Thoughts: The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

Manchester United’s interest in a new left-back has been reported by a number of reputable outlets this summer.

Lewis Hall fits the profile – both in terms of experience and age – INEOS like to target, and is widely understood to be the prime target in defence.

Roundtable is an unreliable source of United transfer news, though there have been inside scoops before.

Newcastle’s resolute stance of no sale has been corroborated by sources at both Old Trafford and St James’ Park, making the idea of INEOS opening club-to-club talks unlikely.

No official confirmation of interest or offers from the Red Devils.

TPP view:

We believe United are in active pursuit of Hall, but would advise waiting for more reputable sources to confirm club-to-club talks are ongoing

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images



