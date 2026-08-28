Shocking transfer detail emerges on James Overy’s imminent Man United exit



A major transfer detail has surfaced as defender James Overy closes in on a permanent Manchester United departure.

United exit

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Overy and academy teammate Louis Jackson are poised to leave the club before the close of the summer window.

Perth-born Overy joined United in 2024 after catching the club’s attention. The highly-rated youngster was the subject of interest from several sides, but United won the race for his signature.

The left-back received a call-up to the Australia national team last summer but he did not make an appearance and consequently missed out on their World Cup squad.

Like several of United’s emerging talents, Overy finds himself in a familiar predicament, having progressed beyond youth level, yet still some way from establishing himself as a consistent senior option. It was indicated that Overy is poised to return to Australia with A-League outfit Sydney FC.

Now, Nathan Salt of the Daily Mail has revealed that United will not immediately make any money from parting ways with Overy.

United have displayed a readiness to sanction permanent exits for young players at reduced fees, usually with contractual provisions to protect their interests. That they will initially receive nothing for Overy, however, is a surprising development.

Overy latest

According to Salt on X, Overy will indeed join Sydney FC. He is poised to jet to Australia and put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

United will not make any money from the outset.

That said, United have ensured they are not entirely cut out of Overy’s future, having included a buy-back option, matching rights, and a sell-on clause that could ultimately prove lucrative.

🇦🇺 James Overy to Sydney FC 🇦🇺 🔴 Flying to Australia tonight and will sign 3-year deal

🔴 No fee involved from outset, I’m told

🔴 Buy-back clause, matching rights and a sell-on % could net #mufc money down the line

🔴 Medical scheduled for next week#mufc pic.twitter.com/upbJUEi5vG — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) August 28, 2026

Overy will have his medical next week.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they host Ipswich Town.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a journalist with a strong record for Man United academy news.

✅ It has already been corroborated that Overy will join Sydney FC in Australia.

✅ Man United have already proven open to allowing young players to depart for modest fees.

TPP View

We believe Man United will initially not receive a transfer fee for Overy, but they are sufficiently protected to potentially benefit in future.

Featured image Tim Warner via Getty Images