Man United attacker set to stay at Old Trafford after winning over Michael Carrick



Plenty of outgoings are expected at Manchester United before the transfer window slams shut.

Several academy wonderkids will be let go, while the futures of multiple senior stars are also up in the air.

It was expected that INEOS would try and get rid of Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, and Marcus Rashford, but those plans have changed.

The Uruguayan suffered an injury during the World Cup, which means he is staying put. The Mancunian also seems to have impressed Michael Carrick enough to warrant a stay.

Marcus Rashford expected to stay

He came on in the second half of the Hull City game, and the Red Devils are not entertaining any ideas of a departure.

There has been interest from within the Premier League, something INEOS are not interested in.

Fenerbahce are also eyeing a move for the versatile attacker after qualifying for the Champions League, with the club president even flying to England to seal the deal.

However, according to The Times, the 28-year-old does not want to move to Turkiye at this stage of his career.

Marcus Rashford does not want to join Fenerbahce

“Marcus Rashford is set to rebuff any interest from Turkey despite Fenerbahce’s attempt to sign the England forward.

“Following their qualification to the Champions League, Fenerbahce are trying to recruit a star signing and Rashford is top of their list, but the 28-year-old is not interested.

“As it stands, Rashford is likely to stay at Old Trafford for the season. He has impressed Michael Carrick, the Manchester United head coach, in training and came on for the second half of the team’s defeat by Hull City last Saturday.”

The 20-time English league champions are hoping to sign a backup striker on loan and a left-back before deadline day. It remains to be seen if there are any further additions this window.

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