James Scanlon joins Arsenal from Manchester United – official



Manchester United have confirmed that academy attacker James Scanlon has joined Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Scanlon leaves

Scanlon was a regular for United’s youth teams, having become a first-year scholar in 2023.

He was part of the Under-18s team that won a treble in the 2023/24 season. He was part of the first-team squad for the UEFA Europa League visit to Real Sociedad in March 2025.

Scanlon leaves without making his senior United debut. He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Swindon Town, netting one goal in six appearances.

The 19-year-old has already played 24 times for Gibraltar at senior international level.

According to Nathan Salt of the Daily Mail, United have inserted a 50% sell-on clause in the deal to send Scanlon to Arsenal.

United hold a 50% sell-on clause in this move. Covers them if Scanlon kicks on down the line #mufc https://t.co/zBUckPOzZo — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) August 29, 2026

Scanlon’s reaction

Scanlon said about the switch, “It’s a pleasure to be here, I can’t wait to get started. I’ve been waiting to get this over the line, so I’m buzzing to be here. My family are massive to me, so to have them here for this special day is only going to make it better.”

Asked why he opted to join the Gunners, he answered, “I think you can see where the club’s at, [it’s] really positive and I think it’s only going to get better.”

“You can see that everyone here is hungrier for more, hungrier to get better and I think that’s something I believe I can add to and want to be a part of as well. I’m a creative player, I like to score goals, assist, so hopefully I can excite players who watch me, and that’s what I’m here to do really.”

He said of his international experience, “I think it’s massive. [I’m] obviously proud to represent [my] country, but also international football at a young age is only going to improve me as a player, as a person as well.”

“Playing against men week-in, week-out, being part of a dressing room that represents a country is also extremely valuable, so I think it’s only going to help me going forward.”

On his loan stint at Swindon, the Carrington academy graduate remarked, “It was different to what I’ve been used to. But just as valuable. Learning how senior dressing rooms are, what the standards are like day-in day-out. [I learned] what it can be like in a league like League Two, which is not always easy, so it was a massive learning for me, but positive on the whole.”

“I’m looking forward to playing, representing the badge, improving and hopefully showing people what I can do.”

United return to action on Sunday when they host Ipswich Town.

Feature image Dan Mullan via Getty Images