Joshua Zirkzee: La Liga giants eyeing late swoop for Man United striker



Atletico Madrid have reportedly made a decision on Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee ahead of the close of the transfer window.

United exit

Zirkzee is looking increasingly likely to leave United in the coming days amidst his struggle for playing time.

The Netherlands international has found playing time very hard to come by under Michael Carrick, who has demonstrated a preference for Benjamin Sesko. At times, Carrick has even resorted to the likes of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo up front ahead of Zirkzee.

Marcus Rashford’s return is only likely to push Zirkzee further down the pecking order.

A return to Italy has been mooted for Zirkzee, with Fiorentina looking like his next destination. A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Fiorentina have lodged a bid worth £34 million for the forward.

More recently, it was claimed that Fiorentina want Zirkzee on an initial loan deal worth about £4 million to £5 million. An option to buy could then become mandatory if specified conditions are met.

United have yet to give the green light for Zirkzee to seal the switch. Zirkzee is believed to be open to the idea of moving to Fiorentina.

But Atletico Madrid have now emerged as a potential new destination.

Zirkzee update

According to the Daily Mail, Zirkzee is on Atletico’s radar as a potential replacement for Julian Alvarez.

The Alvarez saga has dominated headlines over the past few weeks. He missed training this week as he pushes for a move to Barcelona. Atletico have made it clear in public that under no circumstances will the Argentina be allowed to join the Blaugrana.

Arsenal are also interested in Alvarez, who has been given until Sunday to agree to sign for the Gunners or remain at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Simon Jones writes, “Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is on Atletico Madrid’s radar as they anticipate a late bid from Arsenal for Julian Alvarez.”

“Zirkzee has an offer from Fiorentina, while Juventus and Napoli are interested and some Premier League clubs are also weighing up late offers.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they host Ipswich Town.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a solid source for Man United transfer news.

✅ Zirkzee is likely to leave Man United before the close of the window.

✅ The Julian Alvarez saga could force Atletico Madrid to look for a striker, opening the door to a Zirkzee bid.

TPP view

We believe turning Atletico could move for Zirkzee but it’s almost entirely dependent on what happens with Alvarez before the close of the window.

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