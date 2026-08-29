Home » Man United chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox honour Bruno Fernandes with classy gesture

Man United chiefs Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox honour Bruno Fernandes with classy gesture

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Bruno Fernandes


Manchester United executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox have paid tribute to Bruno Fernandes after he won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

Fernandes’ triumph

Earlier this week, Fernandes was named the PFA Player of the Year to cap off a magical 2025/26 season, in which his peers deemed him to be the best in the division.

The United captain broke the all-time record for Premier League assists, setting up 21 goals to surpass Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Fernandes also netted nine goals to help United to a third-place finish and to secure Champions League football under Michael Carrick.

The playmaker is United’s first winner of the prestigious accolade since Wayne Rooney took home the trophy in 2009/10. It adds to his Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards.

Fernandes said, “It is obviously a very proud moment. They are the ones you go on the pitch against, and it’s probably not easy to vote for someone you play against, so it is a very good moment.”

Berrada and Wilcox honour Fernandes

United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox have presented Fernandes with a commemorative prize to celebrate his PFA Players’ Player of the Year feat.

The club say that the custom-made football was handcrafted by fan Jon-Paul Wheatley.

Wheatley drew inspiration from an Opta graphic detailing the various positions from which Fernandes registered his 21 assists.

Each assist’s trajectory was subsequently stitched onto a Champions League match ball, the red and white leather of which was procured from Portugal, not far from Fernandes’ hometown.

Fernandes, like many of his teammates, endured a difficult game against Hull City on the opening day of the Premier League season last week.

He will be looking to make amends on Sunday as the Red Devils host Ipswich Town.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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