What Bryan Mbeumo did against Hull City should worry Ipswich Town

Manchester United endured a difficult start to the new season at the MKM Stadium last weekend, failing to break down a resolute Hull City side. To make matters worse, the hosts secured a memorable 2-0 win to mark their return to the English top flight.

The Red Devils were expected to make light work of the Premier League newcomers following a decent pre-season and squad improvements over the summer. However, it was the Tigers who left a mark on the day, scoring twice from two set pieces.

Michael Carrick started the game with Patrick Dorgu, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo as the front three. Dorgu was replaced by Marcus Rashford at the break, while the English manager also brought on Benjamin Sesko and Shea Lacey in the second half.

However, the Red Devils’ attack failed to click as Hull City secured all three points. Mbeumo played the full 90 minutes and, although he failed to deliver, he was the best on the pitch for one key stat.

Mbeumo’s one impressive stat against Hull City

According to Fotmob, Mbeumo registered 21 sprints against Hull City, the most by any player in the game. The 27 year old finished with three shots, two of which were on target.

Mbeumo’s ability to run behind the opposition backline made him one of United’s most potent weapons last season. Unfortunately, he could not repeat the trick against the Tigers last weekend.

The Cameroonian has been indispensable for United since arriving last summer, finishing as the club’s top scorer last season. Much is expected of Mbeumo this campaign, especially with a new-look engine in midfield.

Bryan Mbeumo Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 33 31 11 3 4 - 2,625' EFL Cup 1 0 1 - - - 45' FA Cup - - - - - - - Total: 34 31 12 3 4 - 2,670'

Mbeumo registered the seventh-most sprints across the Premier League on Matchday one. Manchester City’s Phil Foden and Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell topped the charts, with 29 sprints.

The United players with most sprints against Hull City

Second on the list of United players with the most sprints against Hull City is Noussair Mazraoui, who started at right-back last weekend. The Moroccan was ranked 40th across the Premier League.

Luke Shaw entered the season with a lot of optimism following an impressive 2025/26 season. The Englishman registered 13 sprints on Matchday one, ranking him 49th across the league.

Meanwhile, Cunha, who started in the No. 9 role and played for 80 minutes, registered 11 sprints. Rashford came on for Patrick Dorgu at the break and registered nine sprints, as did Youri Tielemans, who started alongside Andrey Santos in midfield.

Surprisingly, Bruno Fernandes only made five sprints in the game. He was ranked eighth among United players and 182nd overall. However, the Portuguese did not shy away from the hard work, covering 11.4 km during the game, the most by a Red Devils player.

Final Thoughts

United will be determined to bounce back when Ipswich Town come to Old Trafford on Sunday, 30 August. The Red Devils will have had a full week to prepare for the game and cannot afford to drop points against the Tractor Boys.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images