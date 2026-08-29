Joshua Zirkzee U-turn still possible as Serie A side submit offer for fellow Premier League hotshot



As things stand, Joshua Zirkzee does not appear to have a future at Manchester United.

Despite his heroics in pre-season, Michael Carrick did not turn to the former Bologna star even though the Red Devils were trailing by two goals against Hull City in their Premier League opener.

There are offers on the table from Premier League sides, but the Netherlands international prefers a move back to Italy.

Juventus, Napoli, and Como are among the teams interested in the 25-year-old, but Fiorentina are leading the race and have already submitted their proposal of an initial loan with an option to buy.

Joshua Zirkzee: Fiorentina yet to receive United’s approval

The team from Florence are paying a loan fee as well, with the United No.11 open to the idea but according to Sky Italia, the 20-time English league champions have yet to give their green light.

With deadline day fast approaching, Fiorentina are not willing to put all their eggs in the same basket and have submitted an offer for Everton’s Beto instead.

“Fiorentina continue to work to provide Fabio Grosso with a new striker, as negotiations between Como and Moise Kean are in the final stages of finalising their deal.

“The designated candidate to replace Moise Kean is Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee. Fiorentina have submitted an initial official offer to Manchester United.

Fiorentina have submitted an offer for Everton’s Beto instead

“The Dutchman has expressed his openness to the move, and the parties are working on a loan deal with an option to buy, although the English club has yet to approve the deal.

“Fiorentina is awaiting a response from the English club. Meanwhile, Fiorentina is working on a plan B, namely Everton’s Beto, for whom an offer has been submitted.”

This suggests that the former Bayern Munich starlet’s move to Stadio Artemio Franchi is far from certain.

Joshua Zirkzee could yet move elsewhere with the Bianconeri offering United a player swap deal. INEOS remain interested in a backup striker should their player leave before deadline day.

However, should they fail to sign someone, this report hints at Zirkzee staying put. An interesting end to the window awaits the 6ft 3in forward.

Feature image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images