Man United target Neco Williams breaks silence on transfer speculation



Nottingham Forest defender and reported Manchester United target Neco Williams has responded to the speculation surrounding his future.

Williams interest

United are believed to be scouring the market for a late left-back signing, with the summer window set to close on Tuesday next week.

Michael Carrick’s side identified Lewis Hall as a priority target but Newcastle have made it clear that he will not be sold under any circumstances. United also explored a move for Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly, but Mikel Arteta’s stance that he is relying on the player, combined with Arsenal’s potential valuation, shut the door on a switch.

United have also been linked to the likes of Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander) and David Raum (RB Leipzig).

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United ideally want a left-back who is capable of being deployed in other positions.

In July, it was indicated that United are admirers of Williams. The 25-year-old’s stock has risen since he swapped Liverpool for Forest in 2022.

While right-back remains his primary position, he is also highly effective on the opposite side and is proficient in both defensive setups, whether in a back-four or a back-three.

Unsurprisingly, Forest boss Oliver Glasner has no desire to let Williams go. There has even been talk that he will be offered a new deal to ward off suitors.

Speaking to TNT Sports after helping Forest to a thrilling 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, Williams was asked about his future.

Williams clarifies future

He said [as quoted by the Manchester Evening News], “You’re trying to stitch me up there? Listen, every day I’m focused on the badge I’m wearing right now.”

“Of course, it’s nice to see that there’s interest and teams showing interest, but I’m a Nottingham Forest player and fully focused on what I’m doing here.”

He added, “Every day is showing full commitment and giving my best to help this team.”

Though Williams just stopped short of ruling out a move elsewhere, the indications are that he is content at Forest and would have no objections to remaining under Glasner’s stewardship.

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