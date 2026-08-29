Alexander Sorloth: Manchester United learn asking price for Atletico Madrid star



Manchester United have discovered what it will take to complete a deal for Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth.

Sorloth offered

United are maintaining a flexible approach to their striker recruitment, with Joshua Zirkzee’s long-term future remaining unresolved.

Zirkzee is looking increasingly likely to leave United before deadline day on Tuesday. Fiorentina are emerging as his most likely destination, having tabled an offer for him. It’s believed that La Viola want him on an initial loan deal with certain conditions that could make the transfer permanent.

If Zirkzee leaves, United will need a replacement. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils have been offered the chance to sign Sortloth.

The 6 ft 5 in Norwegian monster is unsettled at Atletico and there is a chance he could also leave in the coming days.

Sorloth was prolific last season, netting 13 goals in 35 La Liga appearances. He managed 20 strikes across all competitions. His performances earned him a place in Norway’s World Cup squad, where he partnered Erling Haaland.

Sorloth’s price tag revealed

CaughtOffside corroborate claims that United have been offered Sorloth, while also highlighting how much he will cost.

According to the news outlet, the 30-year-old is available for £30m.

CaughtOffside add, “The Atletico Madrid striker himself is not pushing for an exit, but could be open to the right opportunity if it presents itself.”

“Newcastle United and Juventus are also among the names to be offered the player.”

It’s understood that United have yet to make a decision on whether or not to actively pursue Sorloth. However, a late striker signing has not been ruled out.

United are next in action on Sunday when they host Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ It’s already been reported by Ben Jacobs that Man United have been offered Sorloth.

✅ He fits the club’s tactical profile and is experienced enough.

⚠️ His valuation needs further confirmation.

⚠️ Reported by an outlet that is not very reliable for Man United transfer news.

TPP view

We believe that Sorloth may indeed come under consideration at United but the price tag requires confirmation.

Featured image by Lars Baron/Getty Images